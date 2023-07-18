Albon-Williams: no longer a surprise

The two landmarks of the Williams are very clear and defined: at the wall James Vowleson the track Alex Albon. The new team principal is trying to put into practice everything he has learned from the “master” Toto Wolff in Mercedes, the former Red Bull has used the Grove team as a ramp to relaunch his career. And, without any presumption, they set to work to build a team capable of holding their own against lower-ranked competition and taking advantage of every situation to snatch points. Like in Canada, when Albon even managed to snatch seventh place, behind cars of the caliber of Alpine, Aston Martin, McLaren, which in theory should finish well ahead of him.

In Austria the top-10 was only touched, but another placement in the points zone arrived in Great Britain which earned the connection to the Haas in seventh place in the ranking reserved for manufacturers. The Williams team principal praised his driver, saying he wanted to make him the cornerstone around which to build the team in the future.

Vowles’ words

“Alex’s in Canada was a champion’s feat. He didn’t miss a beat as he was put under pressure by four incredibly fast cars, with tires in far better condition than his own. And indeed, the work he did out of turn 10 and some other corners was very smart. He knows it, but of course he doesn’t brag about it to the world“, these are the words of the British. “He’s definitely pushing the car to the performance limit, that’s what you look for in a driver. I think it is very underrated and I’m incredibly happy that he’s here at Williams today and for a long time to come. I would like to build the team around him. He has leadership qualities. We talked to him about some areas where I think he can do more, but he has what it takes to make us improve as a team“.

Vowles on Sargeant

Having a teammate like Albon could be demotivating for Logan Sargeantin his debut year in Formula 1. The American, who entered the club of the best 20 drivers in the world to the amazement of insiders, is not providing up to par performances, but Vowles wanted to defend him: “Alex is a perfect point of reference for him. She is more than happy to help Logan with advice and guidance to give him the edge: I think he is a perfect teammate from this point of view. And Logan gets it. The start of the season has been much more complicated than expected: several circuits were road and in many tracks rookies had never been before. Monte-Carlo has been wet and is one of the more difficult tracks. We go to Canada and we don’t do PL1s, then there are mixed conditions. But that’s okay, sooner or later you have to learn. Also, you have to compare yourself to all the other Formula 1 drivers. All of them are more or less multiple world champions before they get here. You compare yourself to the best of the best of the best“.