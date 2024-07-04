Vovan and Lexus told about the list of potential victims for pranks

Pranksters Vovan (Vladimir Kuznetsov) and Lexus (Alexey Stolyarov) said that they have a list of potential interlocutors for provocations. They told the TV channel about how they choose the next victim of the prank “360”.

“Eat [список]you could say. Sometimes you look at a person and think – you need to write it down. Then you can come back to this list,” Lexus noted

According to them, the hero of one of the next pranks must meet several criteria: be interesting, perhaps even cause a stir, and at the same time be closed, and also have reliable information that can potentially be obtained. The pranksters added that they stop at famous people, but sometimes they also choose mysterious characters, for example, those who have not given interviews for a long time.

Earlier, pranksters Vovan and Lexus said that they usually organize calls to presidents and politicians through their official representatives. At the same time, some participants in their pranks themselves leave them their phone numbers.