Pranksters Vovan and Lexus stated that sometimes interlocutors leave their phone numbers themselves

Pranksters Vovan (Vladimir Kuznetsov) and Lexus (Alexey Stolyarov) said that some participants in their pranks give them their phone numbers themselves. They revealed details of how they work on their pranks in an interview for 360, available in “In contact with”.

The pranksters said that they usually organize calls to presidents of different countries or other politicians through their official representatives. Vovan and Lexus specified that the phone numbers of the interlocutors are not needed for the conversation, since they communicate on video platforms.

However, sometimes after the conversation the politicians themselves leave their phone numbers to the pranksters. “After [пранков] two Polish presidents, one of them about a month later was blabbering on the phone to us and asking very tearfully for Petro Poroshenko or at least his assistant to make sure. Because it turned out that he had set up David Cameron,” Kuznetsov said.

Stolyarov added that if communication with the hero of the prank goes well, they can exchange messages with him in messengers.

Earlier, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron spoke to pranksters about Ukraine’s possible entry into NATO. He said that the country would not be invited to the alliance, since the US would not support this move.