The government has approved the Labor decree, which yesterday was presented in its fundamental points to the unions. Among the measures, the reform of the citizen’s income, the cut of the tax wedge, the liberalization of fixed-term contracts. The Minister of Labor Marina Calderone satisfied: “Important interventions to support families”. The cut in the tax wedge for employees with medium-low incomes has been confirmed: they will earn up to 100 euros more per month, but only from July to December. For the lowest incomes up to 25,000 euros, the contribution relief goes from 3% to 7%, which translates into just over 96 euros more per month in paychecks.

Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti had spoken of a further cut in the wedge to “increase real household incomes and at the same time limit the run-up to wage-prices”. The intervention has reached incomes of up to 35,000 euros with the tax relief going from 2% to 6%. The government’s priority, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni explained yesterday to the leaders of CGIL, CISL and UIL, “is to lighten the tax burden on labor costs”.

The new fixed-term contracts will be more flexible: an arrival less constraints on the reasons for renewals beyond the year and not beyond 24 months. The reasons are entrusted to collective agreements or, pending the contractual provision, identified by the parties for technical, organizational or production needs. The maximum limit for the use of vouchers for occasional services has been raised from 10 thousand to 15 thousand euros per year, but only “for users who operate in the sectors of congresses, fairs, events, spas and amusement parks”.

The new incentives for hiring young people include tax relief of up to 60% of gross monthly salary for those who hire young people up to the age of 30 who neither study nor work. As for the citizen’s income, the draft of the Work decree provides economic incentives to private sector employers who decide to hire beneficiaries of the Inclusion allowance, provided that this takes place with a permanent or apprenticeship contract. The recognition will be a 100% exemption from social security contributions up to a maximum limit of 8,000 euros.

“The measures decided by the government do not go in the direction we request. We will continue the joint mobilization and, if we don’t have answers, we are all ready together to continue the mobilization until we get the results we need. For us, the Constitution is not only to be celebrated for 75 years, it is the reference for changing the country and making reforms. And we will not allow anyone to change it“: Thus the general secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini, concluding the May 1 demonstration from the stage.