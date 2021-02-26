The Homeland Mission is an aid that is delivered in the first week of each month due to the coronavirus pandemic. On this occasion, more than 6.2 million Venezuelans will benefit thanks to the Carnet de la Patria. Without this document, you cannot qualify for this subsidy provided by the Nicolás Maduro administration.

The Home of the Fatherland Mission voucher It is complemented by the Family Economy voucher and the 100% Schooling Voucher. The latter was given to those parents or guardians with minors of school age, being an incentive for students to meet the expenses that their studies may generate.

How to receive the bonus

The first step to qualify for the Misión Hogares de la Patria bonus will be to enter the Patria Platform, check the notification on the right side of the page, give to review and accept the bonus. In the second step you will have to click on the section ‘wallet’ and click on ‘request withdrawal’, select the account and write the amount. In a period of 72 working days the economic amount will be received in the bank account.

President Maduro continues to expand his bond policy with different aids per month, the last to come out was the Love and Loyalty Bonus that will be valid until February 28. Those interested will have to enter the Patria Platform to request said help.