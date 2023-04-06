By Andre Romani

SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – Holding company Votorantim had a drop in net profit in 2022 of 23.3% compared to the previous year, impacted in particular by non-recurring accounting effects and cost pressure.

Votorantim, an industrial group with businesses in sectors such as mining, cement, banking and energy, had a profit of 5.46 billion reais last year, compared to 7.12 billion reais in 2021.

“We had some effects on net income in 2021 that will not be repeated in 2022. One of them, for example, is the creation of Auren (energy company). When we created Auren and contributed assets, the result was an accounting profit for us”, Votorantim’s financial director, Sergio Malacrida, told Reuters.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), not counting Votorantim Finance, which owns, for example, a stake in the BV bank, stood at 10.46 billion reais, against 11.46 billion in the previous year .

Votorantim had an 8% increase in net revenue for the year, to 52.9 billion reais, but also saw cost pressure on its business, in the face of problems in the global supply chain, according to Malacrida.

“We observed an increase in costs, and in the case of commodities, as the price is given exogenously, which is the price quoted on the stock exchange, prices did not rise in the same proportion”, he said.

For 2023, Malacrida said cost inflation, in particular for metal commodities businesses, has stabilized but still at a high level. “The big question is whether or not this follows,” he said.

The company expects that the level of investments in its portfolio companies will remain close to 5.5 billion reais this year, a value that does not consider the so-called inorganic movements, such as potential mergers and acquisitions.

Among the transactions announced by Votorantim’s portfolio companies in 2022 were the partnership between BV and Bradesco for the creation of an investment manager and the follow-on of Companhia Brasileira de Alumínio (CBA), a subsidiary of the holding company. In addition, at the beginning of this year, Votorantim created a company with the Canadian CPP Investments to invest in energy transition.

“We remain on standby for other opportunities, but the inorganic part, by definition, is very difficult to plan. What we have now are several platforms ready to invest”, said João Schmidt, president of Votorantim.

The company also said it is evaluating investments in the US real estate sector this year as part of its portfolio diversification and internationalization strategy.

The executive highlighted, however, the difficulty of the current macroeconomic scenario. “We are in an environment of high cost of capital, persistent inflation and a low growth rate as a result. So, in a scenario like this, we have to be very prudent in this choice, ”he added.

In the last quarter of 2022, Votorantim had a net profit of 894 million reais, down 66.3% year-on-year. Malacrida said that the cement business had a stronger performance, despite a period of “quite rigorous” rain in Brazil, while in the metallic commodities activities, prices dropped, but costs did not fall in the same proportion, which had a negative impact.

The executive also highlighted “good” results in energy, and also in Citrosuco, the orange juice company, a sector in which the shortage of supply led to high prices in the period.

POTENTIAL IPOS

Asked if there is a prospect of going public for another company in the portfolio, Schmidt noted that the market for initial stock offerings (IPOs) is restricted across the globe, in the face of higher capital costs and economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

“Now, it’s about focusing on the business, it’s strategy, execution, and if there is an opportunity in the future and the business has a demand for capital, it is natural to think of the IPO as another alternative”, he said.

BV, a partnership between Votorantim and Banco do Brasil, even moved forward with an IPO in recent years, but suspended the offer, while Votorantim Cimentos also tried to go public a few years ago.