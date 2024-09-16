Edson Rossi – from Editora 3i Edson Rossi – from Editora 3 https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/edson-rossi-da-editora-3/ 09/16/2024 – 8:30

The search for a closer ties with independent truck drivers it was a challenge within the Votorantim Cementwhich has always shipped most of its production through these professionals throughout Brazil and wanted to find a way to group them, conduct governance closer to the heart of the company, optimize transportation costs and increase revenue from distribution. In 2018, the famous truck drivers’ strike was a milestone that helped drive this search. To solve this pain, the company’s innovation laboratory created, in 2019, the 30an application whose objective would be to integrate drivers with the company’s cement shipping points. The result was so positive that today, around 30% of the interactions are made by other companies, including competitors of the cement company.

André Pimenta, CEO of Motztold DINHEIRO that the company’s projection is that in 2028, more than half of the platform’s business will be done with companies other than Votorantim. Currently, of the 30% of ex-VC services, 20% are related to agribusiness, a market that sees vast growth potential. According to a survey carried out by MCC-ENET, the logistics sector can develop 50% in 2024 through a focus on digital. “And it is in line with this strategy that Motz intends to continue its growth for the rest of the year”said Pimenta.

The startup’s financial results are impressive.

• In the first half of 2024, the asset light carrier (which does not own trucks) reached net revenue of R$690 million, an increase of 42% when compared to the same period in 2023.

• At the beginning of the year, the company projected growth of around 30%.

• The number of registered drivers also jumped, closing the first six months with 72 thousand drivers, an increase of 76% compared to the final number for 2023.

• Furthermore, the volume transported increased by 12%, reaching 9.6 million tons.

• The company’s monetization is done through a charge for each freight forwarded.

According to Pimenta, the freight percentage varies according to several factors, such as distance, load, etc., but on average it is 5%. Before Motz opened to the entire market in 2022, the company’s attention was focused only on Votorantim Cimentos, and they had only 32 employees.

In two years, and more than 400 customers, they are now served by a team of more than 160 workers. Factors such as expanding the customer base, the focus on attracting new drivers and increasing loyalty through benefits programs, in addition to investments in the technology area were the main factors responsible for stimulating the platform’s accelerated growth.

“We have gone through different moments since the beginning of the operation, in 2020. We invested in the commercial team, focused on growth strategies and accelerated actions aimed at agribusiness and civil construction. Our priority is to meet the needs of our customers, investing in the growth of the technology team to create products that stand out in the industry”, added the executive.

PARTNERSHIPS

Within the Votorantim ecosystem, Motz recently entered into a partnership with BV Banka leader in financing used light vehicles, aiming to expand access to financing for heavy vehicles for independent truck drivers. With a detailed analysis of each applicant’s history, the bank projects the viability of granting credit and offers more attractive conditions. The partnership looks at the numbers in the heavy vehicle financing market, which registered a growth of 15.5% in the first four months of 2024, reaching a total of 95 thousand vehicles purchased, according to B3.

Data from Senatran also reveal an average of 4.4 million registered drivers in Brazil, of which around 700,000 are self-employedaccording to a recent survey by CNT (National Transport Confederation). The partnership with BV is part of the benefits package that Motz offers to registered drivers, which also includes discounts on fuel, tire purchases, food, vehicle maintenance and healthcare, through Vale Saúde, where the driver and his/her family have access to remote healthcare and discounts at pharmacies.

Votorantim, which holds 100% of Motz’s capital, is not considering opening up to new partners, however, it has not ruled out the possibility, since, according to the saying, people raise their children to conquer the world.