Votorantim Cimentos is preparing investments of R$10 billion for the next five years, considering the cycle from 2023 to 2028, said the company's global CEO, Osvaldo Ayres Filho, firsthand at the Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system). The amount is divided between the company's operations in Brazil and abroad.

“In Brazil, investments must play an important role in structural competitiveness, with actions aimed at mining, improvements in factories, logistics, increased capacity in cement production and new businesses. We hope that this annualized program, depending on market conditions, can increase our results from the Brazilian operation by up to 50%”, stated Ayres. Regarding abroad, Votorantim Cimentos also plans to contribute R$5 billion considering the same five-year interval.

The company released on Thursday, the 21st, the results recorded in 2023. In the year to date, Votorantim Cimentos recorded a net profit of R$ 2.618 billion, a number 128% higher compared to 2022. In the last quarter of 2023, the indicator totaled R$1.245 billion, an annual increase of 153%.

In addition to more than doubling profit, Votorantim Cimentos also recorded an 18% increase in Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in 2023 compared to 2022. Considering only the numbers from the fourth quarter of the previous year , the company added R$1.521 billion in the indicator, an increase of 10% in the annual interval.

In terms of net revenue, the cement company reached R$26.7 billion in 2023, an increase of 3% compared to 2022. Considering the fourth quarter, the indicator totaled R$6.59 billion, with a positive variation of 1% compared to the same period of 2022.

For the year 2024, the CEO of Votorantim Cimentos mentioned that he expects a slight growth in the market compared to the performance of 2023, following the projections of the National Union of the Cement Industry, in the range of 1% to 2%. According to the executive, the prospect of lower interest rates for 2024 should drive a gradual improvement in the segment. “The reduction announced yesterday by the Central Bank of 0.5% also helped,” added Ayres.

Reducing the footprint

According to Ayres, the resources that will be applied outside Brazil must serve similar purposes to those in the country (aimed at competitiveness) but will have a greater focus on decarbonization. “The program for abroad includes making a little more progress in carbon capture. We have a first pilot project in Spain for carbon capture and we are going to gain more knowledge about this technology that is being developed by us, so we have a similar capital allocation at the international level, which leads to a total of R$10 billion in investments ,” said Ayres. The executive also mentions that there is a project to expand cement capacity by up to 1 million tons already approved in Canada, which should be completed in 2026.

The global director of Sustainability at Votorantim Cimentos, Álvaro Lorenz, highlighted that the decarbonization and ESG agenda are also ongoing in Brazil. In 2023, the executive points out that the company has achieved a record reduction in emissions.

Votorantim Cimentos reached 556 kg of CO2 released per ton of cement produced in 2023, a decrease of 4% compared to 2022. In January this year, the company announced an agreement with Atlas Renewable Energy to develop a photovoltaic complex in Paracatu (MG) . Today, operations in Brazil consume 49% renewable energy, the forecast is that the number will jump to 75% from 2026.

Asked about the dispute process involving the purchase of InterCement, Ayres replied that he could not comment at the moment beyond what had already been informed by the company in a material fact. The executive only said that Votorantim Cimentos' cash situation is healthy, highlighting the leverage achieved at the end of 2023 at 1.28 times.

“With cash today covering more than three years of maturing debt, we are in a situation of greater capital structure flexibility that allows us to pursue both organic and inorganic paths as opportunities arise,” stated Ayres.

The cement company ended 2023 with R$5.9 billion of its own resources in available cash. In total, Votorantim Cimentos has R$8.4 billion available, if we add its own resources with two other revolving credit lines in the amounts of R$1.3 billion and R$1.2 billion.