Friday, December 22, 2023
Voting | What is the best Christmas movie in history? Choose your favorite from 24 classics

December 22, 2023
Voting | What is the best Christmas movie in history? Choose your favorite from 24 classics

Vote for your favorite Christmas movie from the classics selected by HS.

What is a christmas movie?

The question may seem silly, but even when making this list, I had to think about it several times. With many films, there is an ongoing debate about the subject.

On the Internet, you can find a large number of articles about, among other things, whether to count Die Hard, Batman Returns, Edward Scissorhands or Eyes Wide Shut as a Christmas movie.

In honor of Christmas, we have been generous. The voting options for this matter are obvious The Grinch, Holiday's, A Christmas story and Only love -in addition to the spectacle, an approved set of classic films, which are perhaps not Christmas films according to the strictest definitions, in the sense that their core is not Christmas, Christmas fun or the deepest essence of Christmas.

They are still great films, the story of which largely takes place at Christmas. For many, for example Die Hard is specifically an every Christmas tradition. Someone might even like Stanley Kubrick's erotic thriller Eyes Wide Shut as the best Christmas movie ever.

See also  USA warn of new strike against civilian infrastructure

So now is the time to vote. In this article, we listed 24 films that repeatedly come up when talking about Christmas movies. Many of these are shown on Finnish TV channels year after year at Christmas time.

The oldest classic was published in 1946 Life is wonderful. from the 1980s is included Die Hard in addition Fanny and Alexander mixed Grates.

The 1990s offered such classics as Home alone and Renny Harlin's a masterpiece The Long Kiss Goodnight. In addition to the previously mentioned iconic works, the 21st century saw, among other things elf, Evil goat and Arctic Circle express train.

Among the newer films, many Finnish productions are included, such as Inari Niemen Christmasland, Rike Jokelan Cinnamon in the armpit, Tatu and Patu and Jalmari Helanderin Rare Exports.

Among the newest films, a modern romantic Christmas comedy was included in the list Last Christmas and a gory action comedy Violent Night.

See also  Vaccinations | People over the age of 70 are already offered their fourth corona vaccination - there is no need to wait for specific vaccinations, says THL's Nohynek

The animated films in the vote are Nightmare Before Christmas, Claus and a Finnish Christmas classic Santa Claus and the witchdrum.

HS will publish the results of the vote after Christmas.

Let us know in the comments which Christmas movies we missed from the vote.

