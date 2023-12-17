In Serbia, on Sunday, December 17, elections are being held for deputies of the Assembly (unicameral parliament), authorities of the autonomous region of Vojvodina and local governments. Polling stations opened at 7:00 local time (9:00 Moscow time) and will remain open until 20:00 (22:00 Moscow time).

Municipal elections are being held in 65 cities and regions, including Belgrade, as well as in the autonomous region of Vojvodina, clarifies RTS.

Candidates from 18 political parties and coalitions are participating in the elections. Voters will elect 250 Assembly deputies for four years.

According to the Republican Election Commission (REC), over 6.5 million people have the right to vote. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic also came to vote.

Earlier, on October 31, Vucic stated that the obstacles to Serbia’s accession to the European Union (EU) were sanctions against Russia and recognition of Kosovo’s independence.

Serbia has been in candidate status for EU membership since 2012. At the same time, the last country to join the European Union is Croatia (2013), for which this process took ten years.