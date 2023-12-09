Partido União Brasil was the first to send representatives to carry out inspections of the electronic system

The opening of the source code for the electronic voting machine and electoral systems to be used in the 2024 election completed 2 months on Monday (Dec 4, 2023). In October, the president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), minister Alexandre de Moraes, announced the beginning of the period during the launch of the Transparency Cycle – 2024 Elections.

This means that supervisory entities representing society can attend the Court’s headquarters, in Brasília, to inspect the code, one of the audit stages of the electronic voting system that provides even more transparency and security to the electoral process.

As Moraes highlighted during the event, this is another cycle, for yet another reaffirmation, that the Court is always open to everyone who wants to help, monitor, improve “the way we exercise democracy”. “With absolute certainty that, in 2024, we will have another democratic cycle, another election with total tranquility and transparency so that we can increasingly solidify our democracy”stated the minister at the time.

1st inspection

So far, only the União Brasil party has been to the TSE to audit the ballot box source code and electoral systems. On November 10, two representatives of the party were at the Court for the inspection, from 12pm to 7pm. They were received by a technician from the Court’s Information Technology Secretariat (STI), who explained the procedures necessary to carry out the inspection. The Court does not intervene in the audit carried out by the entities, which are free to work as they wish.

For Davi Khoury Oliveira, Information Technology manager at União Brasil, the visit is a way to learn more about the electoral system in more depth. “I work with systems development, I experience it every day and I know how complex Brazil’s electoral system is and the efficiency with which it works”he stated.

Mandatory procedure

Opening the ballot box source code is a mandatory procedure carried out by the TSE 1 year before each election. The audit has been carried out since 2002 and is foreseen in the Elections Law (Law No. 9,504/1997). Traditionally, the inspection was carried out six months before the elections, however, from the 2022 election onwards, the period was extended.

The source code and election systems remain available for inspection until the Digital Signature and Sealing Ceremony, which takes place just days before the elections.

Supervisory entities

According to TSE Resolution No. 23,673/202114 classes of supervisory entities – representing civil society – are authorized to inspect the ballot box source code and electoral systems, by prior appointment.

These institutions go to the TSE headquarters building, in Brasília, where they analyze all the coding of electronic voting machines and electoral systems, such as the totalization (sum) of the electorate’s votes. The analysis is carried out in the Multiuse room, located in the basement of the Court.

Are they:

political parties,

federations and coalitions;

OAB (Brazilian Bar Association);

MP (Public Ministry);

National Congress;

CGU (Comptroller General of the Union);

PF (Federal Police);

SBC (Brazilian Computing Society);

Confea (Federal Council of Engineering and Agronomy);

CNJ (National Council of Justice);

CNMP (National Council of the Public Ministry);

TCU (Federal Audit Court);

CNI (National Confederation of Industry),

other members of the Industry System and corporate entities belonging to System S;

Brazilian private, non-profit institutions, with notable performance in oversight and transparency of public management; It is

university IT departments.

Other opportunities

In 2022, three large universities worked together with the political parties, the PF and the CGU in monitoring the source code: USP (University of São Paulo), Unicamp (University of Campinas) and UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco) .

This year, in June, the TSE and USP signed a technical-scientific cooperation agreement to evaluate the security of the electronic voting system, in terms of hardware, software and practical process. The initial duration of this cooperation is 2 years, which can be extended.

Urn Test

Although it does not have the same purpose as inspection of the source code by supervisory entities, participants in the Public Ballot Box Security Test also have access to the source code. Therefore, it is another opportunity for society to check the systems developed by the Electoral Court.

The Ballot Box Test has been taking place since 2009 and involves the participation of people over 18 years of age who present plans to suggest improvements. This year, the The event began on November 27th and ended on December 1st, with records set.

What is source code?

The source code of the electronic voting machine is a set of instructions that the electoral systems, developed by the TSE, obey. It is he who determines how a program will work. Your computer or smartphone, for example, has its own source code.

Simply put, the source code works like our DNA. Just as the genetic code defines all the characteristics of each individual, such as eye color, for example, the source code defines how the entire digital appearance and operation of the device will be.

With information from TSE