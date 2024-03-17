The last day of presidential elections in Russia has ended. After processing 24.4% of protocols Vladimir Putin is in the lead with 87.97%, said Ella Pamfilova, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC). Throughout all election days, the CEC monitored the voting process and turnout online. Data at the sites was updated every hour. Read more about how the presidential elections took place in 2024 and what exit poll data show in the Izvestia article.

What is exit poll

An exit poll is a survey of citizens at the exit from a polling station after the voting procedure. The main task of the survey is to form a forecast for the outcome of the elections. As a rule, exit polls are conducted by sociological services, the media and international observers.

Exit polling first appeared in the United States in 1967 during the gubernatorial elections in Kentucky. It was held nationwide in 1972 during the presidential elections. The survey methodology itself was developed by the director of the Center for Elections and Public Opinion Polls of the CBS television company Warren Mitofsky. In 1993, he formed his own company, Mitofsky International, to conduct surveys abroad.

In Russia, this technique was first tested during a referendum on April 25, 1993, which determined citizens' trust in the policies of President Boris Yeltsin. The first exit poll was conducted by VTsIOM with the support of the Associated Press, as well as the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) with the support of the Institute for Comparative Social Research and Warren Mitofsky. During the previous presidential elections, on March 18, 2018, exit polls were conducted by VTsIOM on behalf of the Expert Institute for Social Research (EISRI).

Elections 2024 exit poll results

According to a survey conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation at the polling stations, first place was taken by the current head of state, Vladimir Putin. 87.8% of participants voted for him. Nikolai Kharitonov took second place. It was chosen by 4.7% of respondents. Vladislav Davankov came third with 3.6%. The fourth position was taken by Leonid Slutsky with 2.5%. Another 1.4% of respondents said their ballots were damaged. 36.5% of voters refused to take part in the survey. The exit poll took place at 1,320 polling stations in 82 regions and 821 urban and rural settlements over three days. In total, more than 230 thousand people participated.

The exit poll data was also published by VTsIOM. According to him, Putin received 87% of the votes. Kharitonov took second place (4.6%), Davankov took third (4.2%), Slutsky fourth (3%). Another 1.2% of ballots were invalid. The VTsIOM poll was conducted in 1,400 polling stations in 69 regions. In total, more than 466 thousand people were surveyed. 39.6% of voters refused to answer.

Exit poll organizers noted that the results of candidates who took second to fourth places may change due to low poll numbers.

How does voting work in Russia?

Polling stations for the presidential elections were open on March 15-17 from 8:00 to 20:00 local time. In 29 regions, including Moscow, citizens could cast their votes online, through the remote electronic voting system (DEG).

More than 249 thousand Russians voted abroad in 111 countries at 230 polling stations, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

According to the CEC, the total number of voters in 2024 was 112.309 million people, with almost 1.9 million people outside the country.

In new territories the elections began early. In the Kherson region, 58.14% of people took advantage of this opportunity, and in the DPR, on the third day of early voting, the turnout was 36.91% . Chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation Ella Panfilova noted the incredible drive and spirit of the residents of the new regions.

As part of early voting, the right to vote was exercised by military personnel participating in a special military operation and employees who perform tasks in the Middle East and the South Caucasus.

When will the voting results be in the presidential election?

The CEC will announce preliminary results at a press conference in the first half of Monday, March 18. The CEC will present the final results within 10 days after the vote. The winner is the candidate who receives more than half of the votes.

The rules for counting votes and summing up voting results are regulated by the federal law “On the Elections of the President of the Russian Federation” of January 10, 2003. The tabulation of results begins immediately after the end of voting in the region and is carried out at the polling station. The counting is carried out publicly and openly, and information about all the results of the actions performed is entered into the protocol.

According to the current legislation, members of higher election commissions, employees of their apparatus, a registered candidate and his authorized representative, Russian and international observers, and media workers may be present at the polling stations when counting votes. The counting itself is carried out in such a way that observers have a complete overview of the actions of the precinct election commission (PEC) team.

First of all, PEC members determine how many unused ballots are left and cancel them, that is, cut off the lower left corner of the form. Afterwards the paper is packaged and sealed. Later, spoiled ballots are canceled in the same way. Then the forms that were in portable boxes that are used for early voting at home are counted. Stationary boxes can be opened only after preliminary checking of the seal and seal.

Ballots from portable and stationary boxes are laid out in separate bundles, sorted by votes that were cast for each voter. If there is any doubt about the designation of a candidate, the forms are set aside separately. Once the sorting is complete, the PEC determines the fate of the questionable ballots through an internal vote.

Dates of inauguration

The inauguration of the elected president of Russia will take place on May 7. The next day, May 8, the lower house of parliament will consider the issue of appointing the prime minister.

According to the law, the term of office of the elected president begins six years from the date of assumption of office by the current head of state. Vladimir Putin assumed the powers of the President on May 7, 2018.

Within two weeks after taking office, the president must submit a candidacy for the post of prime minister for consideration by the State Duma.