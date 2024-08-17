This Saturday, the Venezuelan opposition called for a worldwide demonstration demanding recognition of the victory of Edmundo González as president-elect on July 28. More than 300 citizens had at least one tricolor flag and a record of the results of those elections.

It turns out that there are Venezuelans even in the North Pole. The more than 8,000,000 who migrated have literally settled all over the world. In Caracas, people also went out, but the difference is the fear of being detained by state security forces.

“Take my photo but don’t let my face be seen,” an elderly woman who printed out the minutes from her voting table told EL TIEMPO. In Venezuela, once the electoral process is over, the voting machine prints out a record. These documents were collected by opposition witnesses and later uploaded to the recently created website resultadosconvzla.com. But the National Electoral Council, which is predominantly pro-Chavez and declared Nicolás Maduro the winner, has not yet shown a single record, alleging a hacking of its systems.

With printed documents in hand, pasted on flags, walls and banners, the people of Caracas accompanied María Corina Machado in the demonstration this Saturday, which was not attended by the avalanche of people of the last two rallies, but was attended by a large number.

“There is a lot of fear, look at all the people in prison. Last night they took away a leader of Acción Democrática, today all of Petare is militarized,” one of the people attending the demonstration told this newspaper, referring to the arrest of Piero Maroun, secretary of organization of AD, who was arrested on Friday night when he was eating in a restaurant with his wife and son.

Hundreds of citizens showed their ballots this Saturday. Photo:Ana Rodriguez Brazon/Time

From clandestinity to demonstrating with the people

The opposition leaders who accompany María Corina Machado, like her, are in hiding and only appear on social media or at the time of protest. This Saturday, one by one they boarded the truck known as the “Edmundo Móvil” but not before arriving quickly on motorcycles or borrowed vehicles and with their faces covered.

Machado did the same. On Francisco de Miranda Avenue in Caracas, he quickly appeared wearing a hooded jacket, climbed into the truck and led the march. The shouts were not long in coming.

The opposition then advanced to the La California area, where thousands of people were waiting in the midst of temperatures of around 32 degrees.

“The people’s decision is respected, that means getting paid (…) The world and everyone in our country must recognize that the president-elect of Venezuela is Edmundo González Urrutia (…) We have the evidence, you show yours (…) Let them print false reports and then they will give us the reason that we won,” said Machado.

Earlier, through the social network X, González Urrutia sent a message to citizens: “Venezuela is all united fighting for democracy and freedom. We have the votes, the records, the support of the international community and Venezuelans determined to fight. It is time for an orderly transition,” said the opposition member from hiding.

Venezuelans in Caracas show their records. Photo:Ana Rodriguez Brazon/Time

Arrests and assaults



The truck carrying the leaders was seized by state police forces. At the end of the activity, the vehicle was intercepted by officials.

There were protests in all cities across the country and several arrests were reported, which are still being counted, including that of a priest in Zulia state, a young woman who made a military tank out of cardboard, and a dentist. Some have already been released.

In Aragua state, the National Guard fired tear gas at protesters and attacked several journalists.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado (c) attends a demonstration this Saturday in Caracas (Venezuela). Photo:EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Ana Maria Rodriguez Brazon – Weather correspondent – Caracas