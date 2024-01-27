Voting | One group won't vote in these elections – The reporter pretended to be an election official, and during the week he was wrong, moved and saw who was missing

Eric Sundberg ordered a home vote due to an Achilles tendon injury in December. At the kitchen table, Olli Korkalainen is in charge, with Rosemary the cat as an extra assistant.

Reporter Meri Toivanen became an election reporter for Vantaa. Early voting for the presidential election took him to homes, the library, the service center and the grocery store. He inspected, glued, stamped and moved.

BI'm going to wake up three quarters of an hour before the early voting for the presidential election even starts.

It's 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, the first morning of voting, and my election officer colleague is taping a surveillance camera to a blanket with a sheet of paper. My job is to make sure the ladder doesn't wobble.