The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said this Thursday (15.Dec.2022) that the project that changes the State Law and reduces the quarantine for politicians to take up positions in public companies may not be voted on by the House until the end of the year.

Some senators are calling for the bill to pass through the CCJ (Commission on Constitution and Justice). Pacheco said that the trend is a proposal on which there is no consensus to complete the procedure by the collegiate before going to the plenary.

🇧🇷We have to mature, know the text, discuss the text”, declared the president of the Senate to journalists. 🇧🇷What I have noticed in most Senate leaders is the need for better reflection on the matter. I don’t want to say that it will be next year, but it won’t necessarily be this week and it might not be next week, either.”said.

The project approved by the Chamber on the 3rd night (13.10) reduces the quarantine of politicians appointed to occupy presidencies and boards of public companies from 3 years to 1 month.

The movement was seen as a way to support the nomination of former minister Aloizio Mercadante for the presidency of BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development).

Under Pacheco’s command, Congress postponed to Tuesday (Dec. 20) the vote on the draft resolution that institutionalizes the division of power in the Chamber and the Senate on rapporteur amendments.

On this 5th, the STF (Federal Supreme Court) formed a score of 5 to 4 for the unconstitutionality of the mechanism. The votes of ministers Gilmar Mendes and Ricardo Lewandowski are missing. Both asked for the session to be postponed and the trial should be resumed on the 2nd (Dec.19).

🇧🇷Everything that could be done in relation to the rapporteur’s amendments to make them transparent, impersonal, with a criterion of party proportionality, with distribution of priority resources [para] health, social action and education was done and I don’t see what else can be done to improve even more”, declared Pacheco about the project with rules for rapporteur amendments🇧🇷

In the interview with journalists, Pacheco also stated that the Senate will find time to vote again on the ceiling-breaking PEC if the Chamber modifies the text. Said it will be necessary to dobig gym” to coordinate sessions of both Houses and Congress through the end of the year.