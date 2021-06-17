Without approving any new changes, the Chamber concluded on Wednesday, 16, the vote on the bill that makes the Law on Impropriety more flexible and the text now goes to the Senate.

The base text was approved by 408 votes in favor and 67 against. With the justification of protecting good managers, the proposal restricts the possibilities of punishment to public agents only when it is proven that there was an intention to commit the illegality. Members of investigative bodies point to the measure as a loophole for impunity.

The post Voting on the project that eases the law of improbity is completed first appeared in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.