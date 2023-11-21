Senate Economic Affairs Committee will analyze on Wednesday (Nov 22) the proposal that increases government revenue

The CAE (Economic Affairs Committee) of the Federal Senate postponed this Tuesday (Nov 21, 2023) the vote on the PL (bill) of offshores after a collective request for a view – when senators ask for more time for analysis. The chairman of the commission, senator Vanderlan Cardoso (PSD-GO), granted a 24-hour view, and the proposal must be voted on on Wednesday (Nov 22).

A proposal (PL 4,173/2023) treats on the taxation of offshores and exclusive funds in Brazil –with few shareholders, the so-called “super-rich”. The text was approved in the Chamber of Deputies on October 25th. The text is another of the Ministry of Finance’s agendas to increase the country’s revenue.

As shown by the Power360the rapporteur of the proposal in the committee, senator Alessandro Vieira (MDB-SE), only made changes to the wording so that the text does not need to be returned to the deputies for analysis.

On Thursday (Nov 16), the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said that the proposal should be approved without major difficulties by the senators.

The CAE report maintained the rates defined by deputies in the Chamber, which establish a standard annual charge of 15% about the funds offshores and fixation in 8% the equity update rate until December 31st for investment funds abroad and in the country.

The president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) hoped to increase 2024 revenue by more than R$20 billion with the proposal. But, in practice, the amount may be lower due to changes made by the rapporteur of the text in the Chamber, congressperson Pedro Paulo (PSD-RJ) – what could hamper the economic team’s plans for reach R$168.5 billion in revenue to zero the primary deficit next year. According to the rapporteur, the revenue could, in fact, be greater than R$20 billion.