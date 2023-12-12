The extension came after the government removed the urgency to adjust points in the bill

The vote on the report on New Secondary Education was postponed until 2024. The assessment was scheduled for this Tuesday (Dec 12), but the Ceensino (Temporary Subcommittee to Debate and Evaluate Secondary Education in Brazil) of the Senate extended the work until September 31, 2024.

The president of Ceensino, senator Teresa Leitão (PT-PE), justified the request for extension after the government removed the urgency to adjust points in the New High School PL (bill) (5,230 of 2023), authored by Senator Professor Dorinha Seabra (União-TO), which is being processed in the Chamber of Deputies.

The document recommended an increase in basic general training hours from the current 1,800 hours to 2,200 thousand hours, adequate funding for the teaching stage, improvement of school infrastructure and training of professionals.

Changes in high school

In October, the federal government sent a bill to the National Congress with guidelines for the National Secondary Education Policy, which proposes changes to the new secondary education.

The submission took place after changes to the curriculum at this stage of teaching were criticized by entities, students, teachers and experts. The new secondary education was approved in 2017 and began to be implemented in schools this year.

Read below the current high school education and the changes planned in the PL:

Currently: schools must allocate 1,800 hours per year to common compulsory high school subjects. The remaining load, of 1,200 hours, is for the training itineraries, areas of knowledge or technical course chosen by the students;

What the text establishes: retake of at least 2,400 hours per year for mandatory subjects without integration with a technical course. In the case of technical courses, students may take 2,100 hours of basic subjects and at least 800 hours of technical classes.

mandatory subjects

Currently: Portuguese language, mathematics, physical education, art, sociology and philosophy are mandatory in the 3 years of high school.

What the text establishes: they become mandatory subjects throughout the high school cycle: Spanish language, history, geography, chemistry, physics, biology, mathematics, Portuguese language and English language.

Currently: the student can choose to delve deeper into a certain area of ​​knowledge within five groups: mathematics, languages, natural sciences, human and social sciences and technical training, called training itineraries. The student can choose one or more itineraries. Schools are not obliged to offer all itineraries, they can define which ones they will offer.

What the text establishes: revocation of the training itineraries and creation of the In-depth and Integration of Studies Pathways, which will combine at least 3 areas of knowledge. Each school will have to offer at least 2 pathways by the start of the 2025 academic year. Another proposal is the creation of national parameters for pathways to avoid inequalities and discouragement of students.

EaD (Distance Education)

Currently: education networks can offer basic training subjects through distance education.

What the text establishes: prohibition of offering Basic General Training through distance education. Online classes would only be authorized in exceptional situations defined by the Ministry of Education and the CNE (National Education Council).

unlicensed professionals

Currently: professionals with notable knowledge can be hired to teach content in areas related to their training or professional experience.

What the text establishes: it prohibits professionals with renowned knowledge from teaching classes. Situations will be defined in which these professionals will be able to work, exceptionally, in teaching secondary education.

