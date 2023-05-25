Brazil Agencyi

05/24/2023 – 22:43

The Chamber of Deputies concluded on the night of this Wednesday (24) the vote on the project of the new fiscal regime. The base text had already been approved the night before, by a wide margin of 372 votes in favor and 108 against. The highlights were missing. The Complementary Law Project (PLP) 93/23 will be sent to the Senate after federal deputies rejected highlights that were still pending.

Among the defeated highlights were a new correction for expenses for the Constitutional Fund of the Federal District and the accountability of the public agent only if he did not adopt the contingency measures and had ordered expenses in breach of prohibitions or exceeded the limits of real growth of the expense.

The proposed fiscal framework, formally named the Sustainable Fiscal Regime, was sent in April by the federal government to the National Congress. The rapporteur for the project, deputy Cláudio Cajado (PP-BA), included triggers to oblige the cut and containment of expenses in the event of non-compliance with the fiscal target.

The new fiscal framework will limit expenditure growth to 70% of the previous 12-month revenue change. In times of greater economic growth, expenditure cannot grow by more than 2.5% per year above inflation. In times of economic contraction, spending cannot increase by more than 0.6% per year above inflation.

Also this Tuesday (23), the president of the Senate and the National Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), affirmed the should approve the new tax rules this semester. The text will replace the spending ceiling rule, in force since 2016, which limited the growth of public expenses only to the average inflation variation of the previous year. In the Senate, the rapporteur for the matter will be Senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), as announced by the leader of the government in the House, Randolfe Rodrigues (Sem Partido-AP).

The approved project foresees that, in the case of non-compliance with the targets, there will be a contingency (blocking) of discretionary expenses. The Cajado report establishes the adoption, in the year following the non-compliance, of automatic measures to control mandatory expenses, such as not granting a real increase in mandatory expenses and suspending the creation of new public positions and the granting of benefits above inflation .

If the non-compliance happens for the second consecutive year, new prohibitions will be added to the existing ones, such as the increase of salaries in the civil service, admission or hiring of personnel and public tender (in the last two points, the exception is for replacement of vacant positions) .

According to Cajado, the real readjustment of the minimum wage will be out of the triggers and will increase above inflation. Initially, there was also a forecast to remove Bolsa Família from the spending limit. However, the deputy kept the benefit subject to general rules for it to be readjusted above inflation.

*With information from Agência Câmara.























