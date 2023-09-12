Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/11/2023 – 22:36

The Brazilian electoral system will undergo new changes for next year’s municipal elections, in the so-called mini electoral reform. The Chamber of Deputies plans to vote on two bills this week, more precisely on Wednesday (13). The information comes from federal deputy Rubens Júnior (PT-MA), rapporteur of the measures in a working group created to consolidate the most consensual proposals.

“Our electoral system is good, it needs small adjustments. That was the objective that we focused on in this work”, said Júnior, in an interview with journalists this Monday (11), shortly before meeting with the working group to consolidate the proposals.

To be valid in the municipal elections, which will take place in 2024, the mini-reform must be approved by October 6, both in the Chamber and the Senate, in addition to being sanctioned by the President of the Republic. If it passes the House plenary this week, the Senate will still have around three weeks to complete the process.

The inclusion in the voting agenda on Wednesday, as predicted by Pereira Júnior, will be decided at the meeting of the College of Leaders scheduled for this Tuesday (12). On the same day, the plenary needs to approve an urgent request for the text to go to a vote.

“The more we look for a consensual agenda, the greater the certainty that it will be approved in enough time for the Senate to express its opinion, by October 6th, the fatal deadline to consider this matter”, he highlighted. According to him, two bills will be presented. One that changes rules set out in ordinary law, which requires a simple majority for approval, and another that changes complementary law, and requires an absolute majority quorum for approval.

The deputy’s opinion will not address, for example, the proposed amnesty for political parties for non-compliance with quotas for women and black people, a matter that is being processed through a Proposed Constitutional Amendment (PEC), nor the return of business financing of campaigns.

Understand the changes

The mini-electoral reform was divided into different thematic axes, which include changes in the functioning of party federations, simplification of accountability and electoral propaganda rules. The opinion will also provide for an earlier deadline for registering candidacies, allowing the Electoral Court more time to judge candidates before the elections.

The text should also allow the use of Pix for electoral donations and also allow opening of digital accounts. Another point addressed is an expansion of the classification of gender-based violence, including the accountability of party leaders, to combat fraud and orange candidacies by women.

The deadline for disqualifying public positions, to run for electoral positions, will be unified at six months. Under current law, this period can be up to six months, depending on the public position held by the person contesting the election.

Electoral surpluses

Despite being widely consensual, the rapporteur considered that the most controversial topic discussed in the mini-reform is that of “electoral leftovers”. Currently, seats in the City Councils, state Legislative Assemblies and the Chamber of Deputies are filled by parties or federations that reach the so-called electoral quotient, which is the calculation that defines how many votes are needed to occupy a vacancy.

If, for example, there are 100 thousand valid votes for 10 existing vacancies, the electoral quotient will be 10 thousand votes. This is the minimum that a party needs to have in the election to elect a deputy.

After these vacancies are occupied by the electoral quotient rule, there are still seats left that were not occupied by the parties. After all, if a party had 55 thousand votes, it gains five seats according to the example used above, leaving 5 thousand votes remaining.

These “leftovers”, according to the rule approved in 2021, will be filled by parties that achieved at least 80% of the electoral quotient and by candidates with a minimum number of votes of 20% of that quotient.”

“This is an issue that does not have consensus in the working group or in the College of Leaders, and will be decided democratically, by the plenary, in a highlighted form”, explained Rubens Pereira Júnior. The proposal that will appear in its opinion is that only the party or federation that reaches 100% of the electoral quotient and, at the same time, the candidate that reaches 10% of the individual votes of that quotient will be able to participate in the “leftovers”.