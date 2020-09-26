After the announcement of the assembly elections in Bihar, on Friday, the Election Commission announced biennial elections on 8 seats of the Legislative Council in the state. According to the Election Commission, biennial elections to eight seats of Bihar Legislative Council will be held on October 22. Of the eight seats in the council, four are from the graduate constituency and four are from the teacher constituency.The commission said in a release that the tenure of eight members expired on 6 May. Polling will be held for the graduate constituencies of Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Kosi, and teacher constituencies of Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Saran. In view of the status and guidelines of Kovid-19 and the orders issued by the concerned authorities, the Commission had postponed the election on 3 April and said that elections on 8 seats will be held on some other date after reviewing the situation.

Please tell that on Friday, the dates of the assembly elections in Bihar were also announced. This time assembly elections will be held in three phases. The first phase of voting will take place on 28 October, counting of votes on 10 November. At the press conference on Friday, the Election Commission released the full election schedule.