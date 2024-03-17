Three-day voting in the Russian presidential election has ended across the country

Three-day voting for the Russian presidential election has ended across the country. The last polling stations that were open until 21:00 Moscow time (20:00 local time) were closed in Kaliningrad and the region. The elections took place from March 15 to 17.

Residents of a number of Russian regions also had the opportunity to take part in voting remotely – through electronic voting portals. Chairman of the Russian Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova will announce the preliminary voting results in the morning of Monday, March 18. At least 90 percent of the votes are expected to be processed by then.

It is known that the turnout in the presidential elections exceeded the figures for the previous presidential elections held in 2018.

The new head of state, elected following a three-day vote, will rule the country for the next six years, until 2030. This term of office for the head of state has been in effect in Russia since 2012: before that, since 1996, the president was elected for four years. The inauguration of the new head of state will take place on May 7, 2024.

The 2024 presidential elections are the eighth in Russian history. In 1991 and 1996, Boris Yeltsin won them. In 2000, Vladimir Putin was elected to the top post for the first time, and was re-elected in 2004. Four more years later, Russians elected Dmitry Medvedev as president. Finally, in 2012 and 2018, Putin again won the presidential elections.