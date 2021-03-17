Voting In the Dutch corona election, ride a bicycle to the booth or vote for the car shelters: HS got to know the “great human test” on the spot

The Netherlands is holding parliamentary elections in a difficult disease situation. You can vote, for example, by bike and in the car.

Amsterdamian Iris Maher has just done something unique. He has cycled directly to the ballot box in the Dutch parliamentary elections.

“It was fun to try this. It was important to me to be able to vote in a well-ventilated big room. I reasoned that if you can get there by bike, it can hardly be very cramped, ”Maher says after the vote.

A bicycle polling station has been set up at the RAI Exhibition Hall in Amsterdam. One lane can be driven in, and by guiding the bike, one can proceed through the officers ’booth to vote. The bike can be left in the rack next to each booth for voting.

You can also vote for the drive-in model in the same large exhibition hall. A ballot box and an urn are brought next to the car. The sound can be given without getting out of the car.

Netherlands is one of the countries that decided to hold parliamentary elections in the midst of a corona pandemic. Some countries have decided to postpone the election. In Finland, for example, municipal elections were postponed from April to June.

The most recent example of a pandemic election came last week from Germany, where two state elections were held. The ruling party CDU suffered a defeat, and the Greens succeeded.

Organizing elections during a pandemic requires a wide range of new means. One of the innovations is bicycle and car voting. In addition, letter voting for people over 70 was introduced for the first time in the Netherlands.

Voting time has been extended. Some of the polling stations were opened as early as Monday, when the actual election day is Wednesday.

Electoral Commission Project Coordinator Wim Groenin according to the vote, special attention has been paid to ventilation and the use of space. Polling booths are disinfected after each user, and a new pen is given to each.

“This is the first time we are voting in the exhibition hall. In addition, tents have been erected around the city. Many former polling stations, such as schools and old people’s homes, have had to be closed. ”

“We expect bike voting to be very popular.”

Dutch in a parliamentary election, the ballot paper is a huge piece of paper with 37 different party candidates. Steven Visser has just opened the giant paper in front of the wheel of his car and finds what he is looking for.

The ballot paper is dropped into a plastic container like a trash can, which is easy to cart next to the car.

“This habit felt safe,” Visser said.

Visser says he has long voted for left-wing candidates, and plans to do so now. Although he does not support the prime minister Mark Rutten the center-right government, he said the management of coronary operations was good.

“They try their best in a difficult situation.”

Amsterdam Professor of Political Communication at the University Claes de Vreese has followed the election with great interest. The majority of parties completely skipped face-to-face campaigning. In addition, there are completely new challenges in organizing elections.

“There’s a big human experiment going on like never seen before,” he characterizes.

According to De Vreese, the impact of a pandemic election is reflected, for example, in the fact that no party has raised other election themes “under pandemic cover”.

“Climate change, a hot housing market or social issues. Nothing has really come up as a topic of conversation. Not in the end, not even a pandemic or how to proceed from here. The campaigns have progressed in search of a theme. ”

The election the transfer was still considered in the fall, but then the disease situation looked better. According to De Vreese, there was little discussion later.

“Already because of the arrangements, the election day should have been changed months in advance.”

According to De Vreese, the postponement of the election could also have looked bad from the point of view of the VVD of Ruthe’s ruling party.

“During a pandemic, the government has taken a lot of power and made a significant impact on people’s daily lives. The postponement of the election could have strengthened the voices that those in power want to cling to power. ”

In the end, only the top right-wing populist party, Forum voor Democratie, has raised the issue of pandemic elections to its theme.

One the controversy concerns the letter tones that the Netherlands is now trying for the first time. According to De Vreese, the letter vote was already tested in advance, and at that time ten per cent of the test voters did not succeed at all stages of the process.

As the actual number of letters began to count on Monday, it was noticed that there were problems in some of them.

“It is possible that the Forum for Democracy may use letters to question the outcome of the election, slightly Trumpin in the manner of. However, it says more about their political predicament, which has been reflected in the polls. ”

Yvette Jansen arrives at the exhibition center to greet his colleagues. Jansen is working on the event side of the exhibition center, but has not been to his workplace for a year. At the same time, he cycles to vote.

“I am proud that we were able to arrange in this. I fully believe that the vote can be conducted in a safe way, ”Jansen says.

Jansen voted for Prime Minister Rutte’s party. He welcomes the economic liberal line, but hopes this time that the coalition will also have a stronger social democratic grip. Important themes for Jansen include education and social affairs.

“Rutte has done a good job,” he says.

Support polls according to Prime Minister Rutte, there is a good opportunity to maintain his position. With the new term, he would become the longest-serving prime minister in the Netherlands, and one of the longest-running rulers in Europe.

Rutte has also been called the Prime Minister of Teflon, as he has survived, like a miracle, crises and scandals with almost dry feet.

The latest political scandal led to the resignation of the government in January. Authorities unduly recover childcare benefits from thousands of parents. Many of the families had an immigration background, and gigantic recovery claims drove families into bankruptcy.

The government resigned, but Rutte continued as prime minister in the executive ministry.

Netherlands nor has he excelled as a European model student in his coronation activities. The infection situation is still bad, and the exclusion of society has just been extended. A curfew also applies. Vaccinations were launched last in EU countries.

According to De Vreese, Rutte has succeeded in creating a corona action review with his long political experience.

“He has stressed everywhere he is responsible for the overall picture. He has directed questions and reviews related to details to his ministerial colleagues. ”

Rutte has collaborated with both the right and the left.

“He has never been strongly ideological about the direction the country should be taken, but rather has been creative. Critics say he has no backbone, others appreciate his ability to adapt, ”De Vreese describes.

“The situation is almost schizophrenic. We have a very popular prime minister in a country that has not been successful in fighting a pandemic. And who doesn’t even campaign. ”

The election result for credibility, it would be important, according to De Vreese, for the turnout to remain roughly at the level of the previous election.

Voter profile can affect the outcome. For example, the popularity of letter tones can increase the participation of the elderly population.

“The popularity of right-wing and populist parties is again greatly affected by whether they get their core troops to vote in the ballot box on election day.”

In the Dutch parliamentary elections, the motorist receives his or her own instructions for voting. The car must be alone, the identity papers must be handed over to the wounds.­