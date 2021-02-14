In the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo on Sunday, voting started in early parliamentary elections, reports TASS…

It is noted that 1,079 candidates from 28 lists apply for 120 seats in parliament. 1,794,862 people have the right to vote in elections. This is 143 thousand less than in 2019. The voting process is watched by 19 thousand local and foreign observers.

The results of public opinion polls show that the favorite in the elections is the far-right movement “Self-determination”, led by former Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

We add that out of 120 seats in parliament, 20 seats belong to national minorities, of which 10 seats are reserved for the Serbs.

Earlier it was reported that the ex-head of Kosovo, Hashim Thaci, accused of war crimes, refused to plead guilty at the trial in The Hague.