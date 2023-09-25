Voting | Here is the most beautiful street in Helsinki: “Luotsikatu, of course”

Mayor Juhana Vartiainen’s choice is Korkeavuorenkatu, and city councilor Osmo Soininvaara’s choice is Luotsikatu. And what do HS readers think is the most beautiful street in Helsinki?

Helsinki On Tuesday, Sanomat published a city councilor from Helsinki Otto Meren (kok) message service X’s claim that Luotsikatu in Katajanokka is the most beautiful street in Helsinki, and even in all of Finland.

“If you disagree, you’re wrong,” Meri wrote in X.

In an interview with HS, Meri justified her position by saying, among other things, that Luotsikatu is a product of the golden age of Finnish architecture. The street is also architecturally uniform, unlike, for example, Ullanlinna’s Huvilakatu, whose Art Nouveau or Art Nouveau unity is broken at street number 9 by the box architecture with ribbon windows.

Read more: The coalition politician outlined which is the most beautiful street in Helsinki

HS asked its readers if they agree with Mere, or if Helsinki’s most beautiful street is something else entirely, and if so, which one and on what grounds. 342 responses were received.

The mayor of Helsinki stole the place as the first to be cited in this story Juhana Vartiainen (kok) and city councilor Osmo Soininvaara (green), who happened to be interviewed by the HS editor at Sanomatalo when this article was being written.

Luotsikatu in Katajanokka descends in an east-west direction to the west and to Tove Jansson park. HS readers were attracted by the uniform art nouveau style of the houses, the lack of trees and cars were seen as a disadvantage.

“Luotsikatu, of course,” Soininvaara answered without hesitation. Recently, he lived for a long time in an Art Nouveau house called Bellona at the corner of Katajanokankatu and Luotsikatu in Katajanokka.

“Korkeavuorenkatu”, answered Vartiainen.

“The street has height differences, a church and small shops”, he explained the beauty of the street passing through Kaartinkaupungi and Ullanlinna.

How about those 342 other votes? Which streets did they go to, and how did the respondents justify their choice?

The most votes, about 15 percent of all, went to the street whose prettiest was justified, among other things, as follows:

“Handsome Art Nouveau houses.”

“I lived on Luotskatu as a child. I believe it has affected my sense of beauty and harmony. I still go there sometimes to walk and feel, and to take photos. Lovely, safe, sturdy and sophisticated houses, clear structure, downright gentleness.”

The reasoning of one of those who voted for Luotsikatu is solid: “Jugend.”

One or two according to what the defendant said, he would have voted for Luotsikatu, but in their opinion, the street has one significant flaw: there is no tree on the street. The street chosen by readers as the second most beautiful was justified precisely by its leafy greenery.

“A green treehouse dream.”

“Nice light and atmosphere.”

“The street lined with wooden houses and leafy trees is beautiful in every season, and breathes a wonderful atmosphere.” “A lovely and green linden boulevard that cuts through the charming, architecturally intact Puu-Käpylä. In addition, spores. Dear spores. At the time of autumn, i.e. very soon, at its best – after all, most of the houses are also a shade of autumn.”

“Oh, for goodness sake. At least it’s not located in the stone center now. I don’t remember the name of the street, but the street that goes through the Käpylä wooden house area is the most beautiful.”

“The wooden architecture of the 1950s, rows of 100-year-old hardwoods lining the edges, the soothing soundscape of the rolling rails.”

“Let’s go see the fall color”.

It must be Pohjolankatu running through Käpylä, which received the second most votes from HS readers, 12 percent.

“Charming a breath of the past.”

“When I walk along Huvilakatu and see the sea, I can imagine that I’m on my way somewhere completely different from my hometown, and on the other hand, I feel lucky that I get to live right here.” “Color harmony.”

This was the justification for third place Huvilakatu, which was voted for by eight percent of the respondents.

In Ullanlinna’s Huvilakadu, HS readers were attracted by Art Nouveau and its color scheme…

… but in the opinion of many voters, Huvilakatu 9 is ruined by the ribbon-windowed Huvilakatu.

17 respondents voted like mayor Juhana Vartiainen:

“Korkeavuorenkatu is the overwhelming number one. From the Esplanade, past the library on Rikhardinkatu, and the St. John’s Church, which is exciting every time, the downhill section reminds me of Paris with its cobblestone cafes. At the end, still the charming Vuorimiehen Park with the legendary Sea Horse house and cap rail. The downside is the end point, Kapteininpuistikko, which I think is, overall, a strangely used space. In addition to architectural details, how the architecture serves the citizens should be taken into account. For example, walking along Huvilakatu and Luotsikatu is plenty of eye candy, but ‘Korkkari’ is also full of things to do. There are also plenty of empty and quiet stone steps there, which never ceases to amaze. The vitality of these stone feet should definitely be taken care of.”

“Little Paris”, one reader characterized Korkeavuorenkatu.

“From the south to Tarkk’ampujankatu – – The street is characterized by an urban European charming atmosphere with cafes and restaurants.” “Fine shopping street, versatile restaurant street, nuanced architecture. Features include: fire station, two churches, Museum of Arts and Crafts [nykyiseltä nimeltään Designmuseo].”

Boulevard got 15 votes: “As its name suggests, the park street: Old church park, boulevard flower beds, brick-and-mortar boutiques, Hietalahdentori, ends at the sea. Cultural buildings along the street, also buildings of different ages in harmony. Mannermainen street in Helsinki. The modes of transport are well coordinated. Boulevard-like, and the trolley ties together a long street. Good to walk.”

The reader knows: The word boulevard means a park street with lanes in the middle and tree plantations on the edges and light traffic lanes. The park street facing the boulevard is the esplanade. The park is in the middle.

“Various examples of architectural skill, a line of linden and maple trees, pedestrians, cyclists, cars and trams on cobblestones, ‘Ruttopuisto’ tombstones, Ekberg’s customers of all ages, and finally the end of the street in Hietalahti with a view of the docks. No other street breathes the spirit of Helsinki more beautifully than Bulevardi,” the reader writes.

Inner city of the streets, Museokatu also ranked in the top ten with fourteen votes:

“A suitable combination of a uniform cityscape and varying colors. The most beautiful themes of both classicism and art nouveau. And the icing on the cake by Lars Sonck block”, one reader characterized.

He means the Helsinki block number 449 located in Etu-Töölö, named after its designer, which is bordered by Runeberginkatu, Museokatu, Mechelininkatu and Eteläinen Hesperiankatu.

“In addition to the uniform architecture, the street is alive”, “Colorful art nouveau houses, a nice uniform view, especially when photographed from the end of the National Museum. Especially on summer evenings, photographed from that station towards the sunset, Museokatu washes over Luotsikatu. As a bonus, if you walk along the street, the side streets are also idyllic, and the brick-and-mortar services are in a completely different class than in Katajanokka or Eira, which the uninitiated rave about [tähän lukija on liittänyt hymiön]. Everything good is close here, it also brings beauty to the eye of the beholder.”

Limingantie Nine votes were collected in Kumpula, Tammitie in Munkkiniemi, Kauppiaankatu in Katajanokka and Valhallankatu in Taka-Töölö seven votes. “Lots of trees, cobblestones and beautiful old small houses. A quiet green street. Reminds me of Central Europe”, the reader described Tammitie.

See also Brazil | The court rejected Bolsonaro's party's accusations of electoral fraud and fined the party On Limingantie in Kumpula, readers are attracted by rows of wooden houses and greenery.

“The street is long and it is lined with a uniform, colorful row of wooden houses. It is an urban area for small houses, the houses sometimes border on the street. All buildings are from the 1920s and follow the same style. In spring, lilacs flood the street, in autumn, the smell of apples. In winter, Christmas stars light up in the sky”, one reader described the beauty of Limingantie.

“The street is like a storybook. Like a small village a stone’s throw from the center,” wrote another.

Valhallankatu is perhaps the most unknown to the general public among those who ranked near the top in the voting:

“The milieu of the 1930s, three-story apartment buildings, green front and back yards, horse chestnuts, tranquility, Sibelius Park at one end, Kirjilijanpuisto at the other. Sea nearby. It’s nice to have families with children. Playgrounds nearby”, the reader characterizes.

“In the middle of the bustling hustle and bustle of Taka-Töölö, there is an area of ​​low-rise buildings built at the turn of the 1930s and 40s, which is easily overlooked by busier passers-by, but a more leisurely walker can find a treasure surrounded by small side streets. Green trees with horse chestnuts and berry trees shade Valhallankatu, which opens in the direction of Sibelius Park. The lawns of the courtyards, summer barbecues, garden swings, the clatter of bicycle locks and the candle lanterns raised on the door sill in winter exude joy and genuine life.”

Even critical ones you can find sound weights in the answers:

“Both Luotsikatu and Huvilakatu are ruined by cars parked on the side of the street! Otherwise, I would agree with Mere, but the view is not beautiful because of the cars.”

Parks break the art nouveau wall along Luotsikatu’s Kauppiaankatu: “In addition to the architecturally wonderful art nouveau houses, the street has green areas, unlike Luotsikatu.”

One reader justifies his choice against the beauty of Kauppiaankatu in an irrefutable way: “Kotikatu.”