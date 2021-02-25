Residents of Moscow will choose who to erect a monument on Lubyanskaya Square – Alexander Nevsky or Felix Dzerzhinsky. Voting on this issue began on February 25 at website “Active Citizen”.

The initiative to find out the opinion of the townspeople was made by the Public Chamber of the city of Moscow. Experts believe that Lubyanka needs an architectural dominant. At different times, the square was decorated with a fountain, a monument and temporary compositions.

The Active Citizen project appeared in 2014. During this time, more than 4.8 million people have joined it. Participants determine the streets and courtyards that need to be put in order, decide how city polyclinics, libraries, multifunctional centers should work, and also choose events for festivals and holidays.

