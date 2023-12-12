Hello! It's time to vote for your favorite games of 2023. Here's the form for your choices, and if you leave your Eurogamer username we can properly attribute your comments when we run the piece, otherwise we'll have to pretend Bertie wrote everything. (Joke.)

It's hard to think of another year in games quite like this, with such highs and lows. Endlessly brilliant and imaginative games, from Rytmos and Birth to Spider-Man 2 and Baldur's Gate 3, but also endless strife and lay-offs for the people who make games and work around them. At the end of the year we at least have a chance to say thanks for some of the incredible things we got to play.

If you could get your votes and comments in by Monday the 18th, that would be super. We're aiming to run the finished list on December 31st this year, and we can't wait to see what you've chosen. If there are any games that are missing from the list, and there always are, leave a note in the comments and we'll add them.

As ever, be safe, and thanks for sticking around throughout 2023.