ANDThe Catalan regional president, the pro-independence Pere Aragonès, considered this Tuesday that the possibility of calling a referendum of self-determination in Catalonia agreed with the State exists within the Spanish Constitutionand that doing so “is only a matter of political will.”

Aragonès referred to the fit within the Spanish Magna Carta of a consultation on the independence of Catalonia in an informative appearance to present a report prepared by the Institut d'Estudis d'Autogovern (IEA) (Institute of Self-Government Studies), which identifies the “legal instrument” to carry it out.

The pro-independence politician pointed out that specifically it is article 92 of the Constitution that would allow the referendum to be called, and that the question that should be asked of the Catalans is: “Do you want Catalonia to be an independent state?”

Article 92 of the Spanish Constitution states that “the political decisions of special importance They may be submitted to a consultative referendum of all citizens. “The referendum will be called by the King, through a proposal from the President of the Government, previously authorized by the Congress of Deputies.”

“The conclusions are clear: voting on independence is possible in the current legislative framework and it is only a matter of political will,” Aragonès explained about the proposal for a consultation, which would not require a minimum participation threshold to provide a valid result.

Aside from the negotiations with the Spanish Government for the approval of an amnesty law for those involved in the secessionist process in Catalonia in 2017, the Catalan independence parties maintain as their main objective the celebration of a self-determination referendum.

That is one of the red lines established by the Executive of the socialist Pedro Sánchez, which remembers that a self-determination consultation is not contemplated in the Spanish Constitution.

