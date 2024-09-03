Government leader in the Senate says that congressmen will be focused on the municipal elections; argues that the committee analysis should be carried out this month

The leader of the Government in the Senate, Jacques Wagner (PT-BA), stated this Tuesday (September 3, 2024) that it would be a “risk” to schedule the nomination of Gabriel Galípolo for the Presidency of the BC (Central Bank) in the Senate plenary before October. Jaques, who should be the rapporteur, argues that the focus of the congressmen will be on the municipal elections.

“I wouldn’t risk it in the plenary, because there would have to be at least 44, 45 people. And many people would say they would like to vote for him, but there would be no way they could be here.”said the senator.

He argued, however, that the analysis in the CAE (Economic Affairs Committee) should be done in September. He states that approval by the collegiate body would be simpler because it is a “smaller universe”.

The senator was one of Galípolo’s guides during the economist’s visit to the senators’ offices to garner support. He stated that the result was positive.

“What I feel when talking to colleagues from all parties is that there is a sympathy for the choice of his name”he said.

One of the conversations was with PT senators. Jaques said that, in the meeting, which lasted about an hour, Galípolo explained how interest rates work, but did not give any perspective on what he would do about the matter if he took over the leadership of the Central Bank.

Report

Jaques Wagner states that the senator Angelo Colonel (PSD-BA) had asked the president of the CAE, Vanderlan Cardoso (PSD-GO), to be chosen as the rapporteur for the nomination. The PT senator says, however, that he spoke with Coronel and asked to be nominated in his place.