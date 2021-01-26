Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney, during a rally. JIM BOURG / Reuters

Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, was sued for defamation this Monday by the voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems, which is claiming compensation of $ 1.3 billion for its “big lie” campaign on fraud in the last elections of November 3 that gave Joe Biden the winner. The firm had previously filed lawsuits against the Trump campaign and former team attorney Sidney Powell, whom the company also accused of spreading false conspiracy theories about the election. The company assures that it does not rule out suing whoever it deems necessary, which means that if necessary, it would also sue Trump.

Spurred on by his personal friend, Trump, the former mayor of New York moved heaven and earth to try to prove that the elections had been stolen from the then president and that, according to him, the Dominion company was involved in that move, something that they never could prove in the many lawsuits they filed in court. Amid the storm of lawsuits and insults, Powell even promised to release a video in which the founder of the firm, John Poulos, would appear saying that he could “change a million votes without problems.” They never presented it. In December, Poulos sent Powell a letter demanding that he retract his accusations, and Powell replied that he did not retract anything.

Dominion Voting Systems stated that it filed the lawsuit “to set the record straight” and to “defend itself, its employees and the electoral process.” “As Giuliani and his allies intended, the Big Lie [del robo electoral] It went viral on social media when people tweeted, retweeted and got angry because Dominion had stolen their votes, ”reads the lawsuit filed in a Washington city court. For the attorneys representing the company, this campaign caused “unprecedented damage to Dominion’s business and reputation.” According to the lawyers, the damage may be “irreparable” because “millions of people” believed the false accusations.

Dedicated to creating chaos and sowing lies, Trump’s personal attorney – whom the president stopped paying his $ 20,000 daily fee when he gave up his battle – spent his time propagating the idea that Dominion was founded in Venezuela to manipulate the elections in favor of the then president, Hugo Chávez. According to Trump’s lawyers, Dominion’s voting system contained secret algorithms that favored Biden.

Dominion was incorporated in Toronto (Canada) and, according to the company, its purpose has always been to create a voting system that can be audited with paper documents, and that also allows people with disabilities to exercise their right independently and with votes on paper, always verifiable.