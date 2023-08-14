Election day in Argentina took place this Sunday amid the delays denounced in Buenos Aires for the implementation of electronic votingthe speeches of the main political leaders asking the citizens to come to vote and a participation close to 50% on half a day.

According to information provided by the National Electoral Chamber, at 3:00 p.m. local time (6:00 p.m. GMT) 48% of the voters had gone to the polls, almost half of the 35.4 million Argentines called for these elections. (primary, open, simultaneous and mandatory), from which the candidates for the general elections on October 22 will emerge.

This level of participation is considered “normal” by the judicial electoral authorities for primary elections.

However, a possible high level of abstention in the midst of the discontent of the population is one of the concerns of the day, for which reason the main candidates for the Argentine Presidency agreed to call on citizens to vote.

The earliest riser was the Minister of Economy and candidate for the ruling Union for the Fatherland, Sergio Massa, who stated that he has “good expectations” regarding the result and that “it is a first step” towards the ultimate goal: to keep Peronism in the Casa Rosada.

The leader of the Renovation Front, the third largest force within the ruling coalition, stated that he came to this day “with the satisfaction of the work done in the framework of the campaign” and “with the expectation that there will be a lot of people to vote.”

In Juntos por el Cambio (centre-right), the main opposition coalition, its two pre-candidates, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Patricia Bullrich, experienced two opposite situations: the mayor of Buenos Aires was able to vote without difficulty, while the former Minister of Security experienced the delays of the new electronic voting denounced by many citizens.

This Sunday, concurrently with the national primaries -for which paper ballots are used-, the city of Buenos Aires celebrates local primaries but using an electronic voting system by decision of the mayor since 2015.

“The vote in the city of Buenos Aires was a disaster,” declared Bullrich lapidary after casting his vote after almost half an hour of attempts, broadcast live on the television channels that follow the election day.



Both are fighting to be the main candidate who will compete with the ‘consensus’ candidate of the ruling party to reach the Casa Rosada.



The third step in that presidential fight is occupied by the libertarian Javier Milei, who, with his disruptive and ‘anti-caste’ speech, seeks to turn the electoral scenario into a three-thirds fight.

He also questioned the delays to vote in Buenos Aires and said that they are a “show” that Rodríguez Larreta “is inefficient.”

For his part, Argentine President Alberto Fernández, who is not running for re-election and will leave office on December 10, recalled that the country celebrates 40 years of the return of democracy: “Whenever you vote, Argentina it becomes a better country. Whenever people vote, they choose their destiny, protect their rights, think about their future and that of their children.”

Some 35.4 million Argentines are summoned to define with their vote the lists of candidates that will be enabled to compete in the general elections on October 22, when president and vice president will be elected, 130 of the 257 seats in the Chamber of Deputies will be renewed. and 24 of the 72 seats in the Senate, and 43 Argentine representatives will be elected to the Mercosur Parliament (Parlasur, the legislative body of the bloc made up of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay).

For the elections this Sunday, 17,432 schools and other venues throughout the country have been set up, with a total of 108,107 polling stations, which will be open until 6:00 p.m. local time (21:00 GMT).



