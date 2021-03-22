Pending official data, the two sectors in dispute over the leadership of Buenos Aires radicalism were optimistic about the result and highlighted the high participation in the party election. For the Province Committee, Maximiliano Abad -head of the block of Deputies of Together for the Change in the Legislature- pressed for the ruling party, with the support of a good part of the UCR structure, against Gustavo Posse -intendent of San Isidro-, backed by Martin Lousteau.

The election will determine which sector will be best positioned to define the lists this year and to influence decisions for 2023.

With the support of strong men of the UCR Like Gerardo Morales, Mario Negri, Luis Naidenoff and Ernesto Sanz, the official Adelante Buenos Aires list was accompanied by Facundo Manes (his brother Gastón topped the list of conventional). Abad was seconded by Erica Ravella – General Arenales mayor – and María Luisa Storani – Parlasur legislator – was the first candidate for delegate to the National Committee.

With the backing of Lousteau and the Veterans Juan Manuel Casella and Federico Storani, Posse took Danya Tavela -vicerrector of the National University of the Northwest- as running mate, Pablo Domenichini -rector of the University of Almirante Brown- as the first national delegate and former deputy Alejandro Echegaray to the head of the conventional.

Of the 650 thousand authorized affiliates, the first calculations estimated that more than 100 thousand voted. Four delegates to the National Committee and 73 conventional ones will come out of the election in the Province. At nightfall, Adelante Radicales references spoke of “very wide differences” in the interior of the province, with greater participation than in the suburbs, so they were convinced that Posse would not have the advantage in the First Section .

In the Protagonismo Radical bunker they admitted the preponderance of Abad in the interior, they assured that the advantage for Posse in it gave a “closed election” and gave as an example victories in Olavarría and Ezeiza, and a difference of more than 3,000 votes in San Martin.

Shortly after the close of the election, Lousteau and Abad came out to be optimistic beyond the numbers, which at that point not even the provisional numbers of each sector were known. “We congratulate Protagonismo Radical for the excellent choice. Córdoba, PBA and CABA show what happens throughout the country: we are more and more those who want another UCR. We await the results with responsibility, expectation and with the certainty that the Evolution is underway ”, assured Lousteau on social networks.

“We are very happy and we want to thank you for impressive turnout that we had today. More than 100,000 affiliates came to vote, which fills us with joy and enthusiasm, and shows that this is the moment of radicalism, ”said Abad.

With the antecedent of the result disputed in Córdoba -Lousteau supported Rodrigo de Loredo against the alliance between Mario Negri and Ramón Mestre-, in the previous one there was crosses that heated up the dispute in the province. Gerardo Morales and Ernesto Sanz traveled to Buenos Aires to support Abad and launched strong criticism of the Buenos Aires senator and Posse. “When K radicalism appeared, we stayed and had several struggles with Ernesto, 125 among others “Morales attacked, and also pointed out against the mayor of San Isidro: “He has governed for 22 years, he is still the expression of a authoritarian fiefdom. It bothers me that a renovation is being planned from there ”.

“This is the end of five years of submission, inactivity and servility. We all supported him and for years he did not make sounds in the meetings, “replied Posse, alluding to Daniel Salvador, the outgoing head of the Province Committee, and asked to adjust the audit with a warning:” There will be no fraud, but like the witches, there is, there is ”.

