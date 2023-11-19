The second round of the presidential election in Argentina had voting closed at 6 pm (same time as Brasília). The two candidates, libertarian Javier Milei and Peronist Sergio Massa, met with their teams to await the result.

According to the newspapers Clarín and La Nacion, Milei’s team is more optimistic: they expect a comfortable victory, while Massa’s advisors project a narrow victory.

“Javier Milei is very well, very calm, very confident,” said Guillermo Francos, leader of the A Liberdade Avança coalition.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies and Massa supporter, Cecilia Moreau, was cautious. “We will await the results of the official numbers and our inspectors with great caution and calm,” she said.

Trade union leader Héctor Daer also called for moderation. “We ask everyone to wait, we have this responsibility to wait for the results,” he declared.

Activist Luis D’Elia was less careful and wrote in X that the Peronist was elected. “Great triumph for workers. Sergio Massa is the new president of the Argentine Republic,” he stated.

Turnout up to 6 pm was 76% of voters eligible to vote, but there were still people at polling stations waiting in queues and the consolidated number will be higher. At the same time in the first round, held on October 22, the level was 74%. Afterwards, the final number was 77.65% attendance.

This participation was the second lowest in the first round since redemocratization in Argentina (which occurred in 1983), as it only surpassed the 76.20% in 2007, when Cristina Kirchner was elected president for the first time.

On only one occasion before this year was there a need for a second round in the presidential election in Argentina since the possibility of a second vote was implemented in the process for choosing the president, through the 1994 constitutional reform. In 2015, Mauricio Macri went to the second round and beat Peronist Daniel Scioli.

In 2003, Peronists Carlos Menem and Néstor Kirchner qualified for the second round, which did not occur because the first withdrew from the dispute. In other presidential elections since 1994, the race was decided in the first round.

Milei and Sergio Massa competed this Sunday who will be Argentine president until 2027. Massa was the most voted in the first round, with 36.78%, while Milei had 29.99%.

The expectation is that the first results will be released from 9 pm and that the consolidated result will be known around 10 pm. The winner will be inaugurated on December 10th.