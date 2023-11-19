Voting centers open for 2nd round of presidential elections in Argentina

Javier Milei and Sergio Massa have the last debate before the second round of elections, scheduled for Sunday, 19th. | Photo: Juan Ignacio Roncoroni/EFE and Enrique García Medina/EFE

Voting centers in Argentina opened at 8am this Sunday for the second round of elections that will define the president and vice-president in the dispute between the government ticket, the Peronist Union for the Fatherland, and the opposition far-right party A Liberdade Avança . 104,577 polling stations distributed throughout the country were enabled, according to the National Electoral Directorate of Argentina.

The government candidate is the current Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, who is running accompanied by the current head of the Civil House, Agustín Rossi. On the other side will be opposition deputies Javier Milei and Victoria Villaruel. The winning ticket will command the country from December 10th for the period 2023-2027.

Around 35.8 million Argentines are eligible to vote today, with voting being mandatory for citizens aged between 18 and 70 and optional for adults and teenagers aged 16 and 17, as well as for residents abroad. Each voter, after identifying themselves at their voting session, receives an empty envelope and goes to the so-called dark room, a voting booth. Inside the booth, voters choose between ballots (boltas) that show each of the two candidates competing in the presidential second round. The ballot with the chosen candidate is deposited in the received envelope, which is deposited in the ballot box.

After voting closes at 6 pm, the counting of votes begins in two stages. In the first, each electoral section counts the votes and reports the result to the Ministry of the Interior via a telegram. The National Electoral Directorate then compiles the results from the polling stations.

This preliminary result, combined with the exit polls, which can only be released after 9 pm, already indicates the winning candidate, but the official result of the election only begins to be determined 48 hours after voting ends. This second stage is based on the minutes of each electoral section, has inspectors appointed by the candidates and also counts the votes of Argentine voters abroad and in prisons in the country. Only after this second stage is completed will the official election results be announced.