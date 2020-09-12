A lady holds a vote-by-mail poll within the Massachusetts main on Sept. 1, 2020. JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP

There are 55 days till the presidential elections in the USA, however, in line with the specialists consulted, there’s most likely far more left to know the winner of the elections. In a yr marked by the pandemic, prevention measures have modified the foundations of the electoral system. To encourage participation whereas defending the security of voters, most states have relaxed the necessities to vote by mail, with out having to offer a justification for doing so.

Because of this a file 78% of the US voters can vote by mail with out having to clarify. The opposite 22% reside in states that also have inflexible legal guidelines on this voting system, subsequently, the authorities demand a justification. Analysts’ concern is that it will result in a late recount of the ballots in one of the polarized elections in latest historical past.

Donald Trump, president and Republican candidate for reelection, has defended, with out offering any proof, that voting by mail will result in excessive voting fraud, even supposing this technique of voting has been used for years in Democratic and Republican territories with out controversy.

Final week, the president visited North Carolina, one of many key states for the November 3 elections. As he charged in opposition to voting by mail, he steered to voters that they go to vote twice, as soon as by mail and as soon as in particular person, which is a criminal offense. After receiving an avalanche of criticism, Trump was compelled to qualify his phrases, with out enthusiasm. “The president is sending a combined message,” says Michael Bitzer, a political scientist specializing in elections in that state. He highlights that traditionally Republicans have dominated mail-in voting in that territory. Nonetheless, as of September 3, registered Democrats had requested 53% of the ballots, whereas solely 15% of Republicans had requested the identical. “This yr the development could change due to the president’s narrative,” Bitzer stated.

One of many distinctive fraudulent circumstances in voting by mail occurred exactly within the ninth district of North Carolina within the 2018 legislative elections. The State Board of Elections ordered a repeat of the elections that gave the Republican candidate the winner, exactly due to that an worker of the aspiring congressman manipulated the ballots despatched by mail, paying third events to gather them, amongst different illegalities. “Then the legal guidelines modified. The episode might be investigated and denounced as a result of the knowledge of those that requested the poll to vote from residence was public and that’s not the case ”, clarifies Bitzer. Doubts in regards to the course of don’t appear to have discouraged state voters, who’ve requested to vote by mail 17 instances greater than in 2016.

The voting system in the USA requires that voters be registered to train that proper. Ballots despatched by mail, along with having the corresponding election of the candidate, have to be signed by the voter. Election clerks match the signature to the one on the voter registration file, the place it additionally seems if you’re registered in one other territory, your date of start, and your social safety quantity to assist verify you’re a pure particular person. “There’s cause to imagine that Trump is making an attempt to decrease confidence within the vote. If voters do not belief that system, they will not use it. If they’re afraid of going to vote in particular person for the covid, however don’t belief voting by mail, what the president is doing is forcing them to decide on between their well being and the correct to vote, “says Jonathan Diaz, authorized adviser for the voting rights of the nonpartisan group Marketing campaign Authorized Middle (CLC).

Most states have modified their electoral legal guidelines in order that voters shouldn’t have to provide explanations to request to vote by mail. There are nonetheless states, together with Texas, New York, and South Carolina, that require a justification for asking for “absentee voting.” Consultants advocate requesting the poll by mail as quickly as doable and, as soon as the voter is obvious about their desire, sending it as quickly as doable.

The important thing states

One of many large considerations is that states like Pennsylvania or Michigan, territories that may outline who would be the winner of those polarized elections, can not start to depend the votes by mail till the day of the election. “We could not know the end result days after the elections, however weeks,” Diaz warns.

Uncertainty weighs extra closely in these elections by which each Democrats and Republicans argue that the character of the USA is at stake. Rick Pildes, a constitutional professor at New York College, warns {that a} important delay within the supply of the outcomes “is a doubtlessly harmful state of affairs because of the present political local weather.” Whereas acknowledging the shortage of proof of fraud, it clarifies that it isn’t identified how tough it will likely be to depend and the way dependable a mass mail poll shall be, as a result of there has by no means been such a degree of demand earlier than. About 80 million ballots are anticipated to reach this manner.

Of the 50 states, 19 permit residents to request a vote with deadlines of at the very least three days to obtain the poll and three to ship it. Every state has its personal legal guidelines and there are circumstances akin to Minnesota, the place the poll might be requested at some point earlier than the elections, and others akin to California, which can obtain votes as much as 17 days after the elections. The Postal Service has ensured that “it has ample capability to ship all electoral mail safely and on time.” However she has additionally despatched letters to governors warning that there’s a “important threat” that deadlines can’t be met on account of shortfalls in funds and workers.

Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, the states thought of key due to how tight the end result could also be, don’t start counting the votes till the day of the election. In Michigan, for instance, they’ve already requested greater than three million ballots. For Tammy Patrick, senior advisor for the Democracy Fund’s election program, supply of the outcomes will depend upon whether or not voters ship their votes upfront in states the place a pre-election recount might be performed. “If the preliminary outcomes should not adjusted, the end result is not going to depend upon these three States. It isn’t that they aren’t vital, however they won’t be vital, ”she says.

A Republican donor, Postmaster

President Donald Trump in Could appointed Louis DeJoy as director of the Postal Service to Louis DeJoy, a significant donor to Republicans. This applied a sequence of funds cuts that ranged from eliminating time beyond regulation for staff, to lowering using official transport, inflicting a delay in mail supply. After being questioned by doable partisan pursuits, DeJoy stopped the modifications in August till after the elections.

The Democratic combat is now in Congress to move $ 25 billion to modernize the postal service and a further $ 3.6 billion for vote-by-mail. “[Los demócratas] they want that cash in order that the submit workplace works, in order that they will take all these tens of millions and tens of millions of votes ”, stated the president. Trump stated he was not keen to approve these funds, though he has additionally dropped that he’s keen to barter.

