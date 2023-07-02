“big brother chile” arrives with its first season and has already delighted thousands. Find out how you can vote for your favorite to be eliminated HERE.
oh“Big Brother Chile” come back with everything this week! Sunday will be elimination day and, for a participant to be no longer in the program, you must vote for him or her. Here we tell you how to do it step by step and what benefit it has for you.
How to vote for “Big Brother Chile”? Step by Step
“Big Brother Chile” arrived with its first season to the surprise of viewers. If you want to eliminate one of the four nominees on the reality show, you should take the following steps into account.
- Send your vote to 3331
- In your message put GH + the name of the contestant you want to leave the competition.
- Also, you can access the page of “big brother chile” and select a vote, 10 or up to 20 for the value of $490, $3,990 and $6,990, respectively.
I remember by your votes you enter the “Big Brother Chile” raffle to win $300,000 (three hundred thousand Chilean pesos) the days of elimination of Nominees from the Program.
“Big Brother Chile” is broadcast from Monday to Friday and Sundays. Photo: Big Brother Chile
Who are the nominees for “Big Brother Chile” on July 2?
The nominees for “big brother chile” were revealed in chapter 10 of the first season. After the participants cast their vote, five were sentenced.
- Ariel
- Jennifer
- Trinity
- vivian
- Luke
Big Brother Chile has its nominees on Sunday, July 2. Photo: Big Brother/ Celcom
Remember that the jeights They are salvation nights and the nominees could draw elimination.
What time is the elimination of “Big Brother Chile”?
The television program “Big Brother Chile” will be broadcast on Sunday, July 2 at 10.30 p.m. (Chilean time).
Who are the participants of “Big Brother Chile”?
- Fernando Altamirano (25 years old)
- Maite Phillips (22 years old)
- Lucas Crespo (23 years old)
- Jennifer Galvarini (48 years old)
- Francisca Maira (23 years old)
- Hans Valdes (18 years old)
- Jorge Aldoney (28 years old)
- Monica Ramos (77 years old)
- Ariel Wuth (29 years old)
- Alessia Traverso (21 years old)
- Ruben Gutierrez (26 years old)
- Skarleth Labra (18 years old)
- Trinidad Cerda (34 years old)
- Benjamin Lagos (22 years old) – eliminated
- Constanza Segovia (27 years old)
- Viviana Acevedo (23 years old)
- Francisco Arenas (61 years old)
- Estefanía Galeota (25 years old).
