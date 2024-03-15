Voting begins in the Russian presidential elections

Voting in the presidential elections began in Russia today, which will continue until March 17, making it the first presidential election in Russia to last 3 days. Polling stations opened their doors to voters inside and outside Russia, who number more than 114 million voters (more than 112 million inside Russia and about two million abroad) to cast their votes in the presidential elections in which President Vladimir Putin is competing independently, and 3 party candidates are: Leonid Slutsky (Russian Liberal Democratic Party), Nikolai Kharitonov (Russian Communist Party), and Vladislav Davankov (New People's Party).