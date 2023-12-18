These elections, the results of which will be announced on Tuesday, will determine the form of local governments that were abolished after the popular uprising against them in 2018.

These elections for governorate councils are the first in 10 years.

The Sadrist movement, led by Muqtada al-Sadr, had announced its boycott of this vote.

The result of these elections is seen as an indicator for parliamentary elections scheduled to be held in 2025.

Concerns have been raised about low voter turnout and the possibility of widespread violence in the elections taking place in the eighteen governorates.

Boycott the elections

Al-Sadr, who officially retired from politics in 2022 amid a long stalemate over government formation, called on his supporters to boycott the provincial elections, saying that their participation would strengthen the dominance of a corrupt political class.

Al-Sadr said in a statement that a large-scale boycott would reduce the legitimacy of the elections internationally and internally.

In some areas, Al-Sadr's supporters tore down election posters while several political campaign offices were vandalized.

In the southern city of Najaf, Sadr's stronghold, thousands demonstrated on Thursday to urge a boycott of the elections, according to the Associated Press.

Activists, who organized mass anti-government protests in 2019 and oppose all ruling parties, also vowed to boycott the vote.

Aside from those who announced their boycott of the elections, there are many who expressed their indifference.

Sajjad Jiyad, an Iraqi political analyst and fellow at the Century Foundation, noted that millions of eligible voters were not even registered, and that low turnout had been a trend since 2005.

“All signs point to apathy among the general population,” he said. “Young people in particular are not engaged in politics, and no party has captured their imagination.”

Aqeel Al-Rubaie, the owner of a perfume shop in Baghdad, said that he and his family will not participate in the vote, noting that he does not see a “real electoral program” and that corruption is rampant in political campaigns, as some candidates offer bribes to potential voters.

He asked: “What did the Iraqis gain from the previous elections that make me think that I can benefit from these elections? Corruption and weapons are still widespread in the country. Unemployment and services are not available.”

Fears of possible violence

In some areas, the elections may inflame existing political and sectarian tensions, including Kirkuk Governorate, which is inhabited by a mixture of Sunnis, Shiites, Kurds and Turkmen, and which has been the scene of a regional conflict for years between the central government in Baghdad and the government of the semi-autonomous northern Kurdish region, whose capital is Erbil. .

Demonstrations in Kirkuk over the handover of a key facility from federal authorities to local Kurdish authorities turned violent in September, resulting in the death of one protester and the injury of two others.

The controversial election law, which was passed in March and increased the size of electoral districts, was seen as undermining the chances of small parties and independent candidates to win seats.

The law was supported by the Coordination Framework Forces, a coalition of Shiite parties backed by Iran, which is the main competitor to the Sadr bloc.

With the boycott by Al-Sadr's followers, the “coordination framework” is likely to be the main beneficiary of the provincial council elections.