Votes of confidence | Purra expects consequences for Biaudet – Henriksson: The spirit of the government is better now

According to Riikka Purra, MP Eva Biaudet has also been discussed among the chairmen of the governing parties.

The Treasury minister Riikka Purra (ps) MP expects intervention from Rkp by Eva Biaudet to voting behavior.

The government and its ministers Purra and the Minister of Economic Affairs Will Rydman (ps) won the confidence of the parliament in the votes on Friday.

The ranks of the governing parties remained intact, except for Rkp’s Biaud. He voted for the confidence of the whole government, but it was empty in Purra’s and Rydman’s votes.

“Of course, it is expected that Rkp’s parliamentary group will be absent from this,” Purra told reporters in parliament.

Chairman of Rkp’s parliamentary group Otto Andersson said after the votes that there will hardly be any consequences for Biaudet.

According to Purra, the chairmen of the governing parties last discussed voting on Thursday. The starting point is that the members of parliament of the governing parties vote for the confidence of the government and the ministers.

According to Purra, representative Biaudet has also been discussed a lot among the four.

From the bite the parliament also asked about the cooperation of the government at the moment.

“As I have always emphasized and told, our cooperation has gone quite well.”

According to Purra, it is great that the communication process has now ended.

“Personally, it has been a very difficult summer,” Purra said, but stated that he would not comment further on the matter.

Rkp’s the chairman Anna-Maja Henriksson’s according to him, it’s great that Biaudet was able to vote for the government’s confidence.

“He himself thought the announcement was good. I have appreciated that he has also told this, because it has been of great importance. It can also be stated that he didn’t push the red button for anyone either.”

In Henriksson’s opinion, the board now has better conditions to continue moving forward than, for example, a month ago.

“The inner spirit is much better today than in the summer when we had a really difficult time. However, we were then able to make a joint decision in the chairmen’s quartet that we would give this communication to the parliament, and at that time it was not yet possible to know what would become of this communication,” said Henriksson.

According to him, the communication process itself has been important. He is satisfied with the content, concreteness of the announcement and the fact that money is being allocated for the actions in the budget rush.

“Without the announcement, we wouldn’t be here today.”

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) described his mood after the government’s confidence votes as good and confident.

“I would almost say that the government is currently more united than before this crisis. This matter, it was good that it was thoroughly reviewed.”

According to Orpo, the government certainly understands each other better at the moment. Orpo also took a stand on Eva Biaudet’s voting decision when asked.

“Eva Biaudet voted for the government’s confidence and that is an important issue. Of these other two votes, it is an internal matter of the Rkp. They will handle it for sure,” Orpo said.

Orpo was asked if the government’s lines are now straight.

“They are live and I think the spirit is good, considering the events during the summer.”