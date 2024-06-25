Washington.- Jay Bodenstein, who has been a Democrat all his life and lives in a retirement community in Florida, plans to sit down and watch television this week, although he will be terrified.

He’s not going to watch a horror movie, but rather the debate between President Biden and former President Donald J. Trump.

“I’m scared,” said 76-year-old Bodenstein. People his age or Biden’s age, who is 81, can easily slip up or make mistakes, and he worries there will be some slip-up in the debate — or even a moment of hesitation — that could sink the president’s campaign.

“I think he has a chance of losing the election and that could be tragic,” Bodenstein said, adding that he would have liked them not to debate.

This Thursday, Trump and Biden will face off for the first time since 2000 in a rare contest for power in a contentious general election.

Although many Democrats, as well as independent voters and Republicans who oppose Trump, are not feeling much enthusiasm and are becoming increasingly anxious.

After eight years of watching Trump’s caustic, unpredictable debate performance against Biden and Hillary Clinton — and as Biden battles doubts about his age after a barrage of sometimes poorly edited videos — – some of them are fearful of what will happen at a time when the stakes seem astronomical.

“I worry that he might look old and outdated,” said Roger Millnitz, an independent voter from Lincoln, Nebraska, who worries that Trump could take advantage of any slight weakness and who is deeply frustrated that a second term for the president is possible. former president.

Last week, The New York Times asked its readers how they felt about the debate.

Although some expressed excitement and confidence in the president, many Democrats and Trump opponents described feelings of fear, apathy and anguish, suggesting that this will be part of the challenge that the president will have this Thursday, who will have to reassure and excite his supporters and persuade new ones.

Polls suggest that Biden won his last debate in 2020 and managed to win the election.