Voters in the Eastern Province cast their electoral votes to choose who would represent them in the Federal National Council, from their workplaces via their phones, stressing that the electoral process was facilitated in simple and easy steps via the digital ID, which took less than one minute.

They pointed out that the option of “remote” voting contributed to expanding electoral participation, by removing temporal and spatial obstacles.

Voter Fatima Ali Al Ali stated that she preferred the option of “remote voting” during the early voting days, given her connection to work and her responsibilities towards her family after the end of working hours, noting that she cast her electoral vote for whoever she saw as competent to represent the Eastern Region.

Meanwhile, voter Maryam Al-Raisi, from the Emirate of Fujairah, said that casting her electoral vote required simple and easy steps via the digital ID while performing her work in the morning, stressing that she preferred to vote from her workplace to urge her colleagues to participate in electing the representatives of the Emirate of Fujairah in the National Council elections.

Voter Abdullah Al-Dhanhani confirmed that he cast his electoral vote with complete privacy and ease via “remote voting” during his break at work, indicating that he chose his representative in the Emirate of Fujairah from the National Council candidates based on his electoral program, which included housing, health insurance, and support for graduates in Get jobs.

Voter Shamsa Al-Samahi said that she voted through the digital ID application, adding: “The voter’s voice is a trust,” so she chose her representative in the National Council according to the candidate’s awareness and his ability to present future ideas and solutions that contribute to building a better future.

Members of the Electoral College flocked to the headquarters of the President of the Fujairah Emirate Committee to cast their votes in person, and the second day of early voting was marked by a remarkable presence of women. The presence of children, accompanied by their relatives, who were voters, wearing a scarf bearing the state flag, also contributed to strengthening the concept of national participation.

The Chairman of the Emirate of Fujairah Committee for Federal National Council Elections, Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, said that voters came in large numbers, especially senior citizens, women and people of determination, pointing out that voters were keen to be present at the centre, which confirms their determination to participate effectively in the electoral process, and confirm Its national affiliation is through election in person.

He stressed that the voting process on the second day of early voting went smoothly, and that there were no obstacles that hindered the electoral process, and that the digital infrastructure in the UAE contributed to facilitating the voting process in terms of the availability of 35 voting machines for the Fujairah Emirate Committee, including 20 machines in the Fujairah Exhibition Center, and 15 machines in the Fujairah Exhibition Center. Exhibitions in Dibba Al-Fujairah, and that the first was designated for early voting, while the Dibba Center receives voters on Saturday from eight in the morning until eight in the evening, indicating that some machines were allocated for people of determination, in addition to assigning a team of volunteers to assist senior citizens and people of determination in completing the voting process.

In addition, voter Raya Al-Dhanhani stated that she participated in the national wedding by casting her vote in person, as an expression of her patriotic duty and her sense of responsibility towards community participation, indicating that she preferred to live the moments filled with patriotism at the polling station, especially since the sight of the influx of the Electoral College. It inspires pride and confidence.

Voter Mahra Al-Hantoubi said, “Despite the many voting methods that made it easier for voters to cast their votes without the need to come to the center, I wanted to experience voting in person, in response to the call of national responsibility that makes a difference in the results of changing the future for the better.”