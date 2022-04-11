Sinaloa.- Residents of a community in Sinaloa crowded the streets to be among the first to participate in the exercise of Revocation of Mandate of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which took place on Sunday, causing the images that were captured to quickly become viral on social networks.

The stunning images were shared by Jenaro Villamil, president of the Public Broadcasting System of the Mexican State (SRP), who highlighted the high participation of the residents of Rosario, who overflowed in the facilities of the “Licenciado Benito Juárez” primary school.

In the recording you can see how the line to enter the school to exercise the vote extends for several blocks, and there are even some food vendors for those who get hungry during the wait.

It should be noted that this publication caused great controversy on social networks, since moments before Jenaro Villamil in the description of the video indicated that the images corresponded to a town in Veracruz, however, it was the journalist Federico Arreola who clarified that the video was actually captured In Sinaloa.

As the journalist mentioned, these images were captured outside the “Licenciado Benito Juárez” elementary school, which is located in the Ejido el Cajón de Agua Dos, belonging to Rosario Sinaloa.

Although the publication was corrected by the president of the SRP, this did not prevent users from flooding the server with comments, many of them pointing out that he only used the images to “illustrate the circus of the revocation of the mandate.”

Read more: “Historic consultation”, AMLO suggests that other presidents accept results without 40% participation

While others mocked that Villamil was wrong to mention where the video showing high participation was recorded.