Author: Lal Bahadur Singh

The entire country is naturally looking towards the Bihar elections going to be held in the time of epidemic. The results of these elections, which are taking place just before the important elections of Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal Legislative Assembly, are going to have an impact on national politics. The country is going through a deep crisis. There is a stir in the society. All sections of people are agitated and are coming down the road. The NDA is under pressure from the movements. In such a situation, the results of Bihar elections can give rise to new agitational possibilities. It has been considered unilateral to assess the election results till recently. Nitish Kumar’s refund was being decided. The reason? One is the popularity of Modi ji. Such a perception has been made that everything in India is changeable, except Modi ji’s popularity. The second argument is that the socio-political equation that brought them to power remains unabated.

Changing equations

It is amazing that all this was being said about the election that is going to take place in the shadow of the great disaster, which has recently exposed the double engine of the double engine government to the world. Which has made the migrant Bihari laborers returning to their homeland cry tears of blood and still a large section of the population is all-round surrounded by a mountain of crises like economic catastrophe-flood-epidemic. However, after the announcement of elections, this fabricated notion is getting destroyed with every new day. Now it is becoming common that political equations are changing rapidly and it is possible that Nitish Kumar, considered unbeatable till tomorrow, will prove to be the biggest loser of this election.

The contest will usually be face-to-face between the two main alliances. It will be interesting to see in which places LJP will make third angle, where will the camel sit. Some smaller caste-based parties are also in the fray, but they will play the role of vote-cutting. BJP’s ride on two boats can definitely outweigh it. The message has gone out in the society that Chirag Paswan is the vicious game pawn of Amit Shah. In such a situation, the mistrust between BJP and Nitish’s social base can be deepened and if this reaction was expressed in votes, then not only in the seats where LJP and Nitish are face to face against the Grand Alliance, but also where the BJP is more than the Grand Alliance, the Grand Alliance There may be surprising results in favor of.

Although many factors and circumstances have contributed to the development journey of the Sangh-BJP, but to break the monopoly of the Congress, the section of non-leftist opposition in the name of non-Congressism in the 60s, 70s and 80s, has repeatedly As a result, the separated section of the Sangh after the assassination of Gandhiji gained socio-political legitimacy and power. After the demolition of the Babri Masjid, the Sangh-BJP, which was on the chariot of aggressive Hindutva, was once again shocked when it became politically isolated. The power of Uttar Pradesh, the main state of the Hindi belt, the main center of his campaign, passed away from him and he was far away from power in Bihar. In Uttar Pradesh, by 2002, it had slipped to third position. Its seats there decreased from 221 in 1991 to 47 in 2012.

At that time, Nitish Kumar, led by George Fernandez, helped the BJP in national politics to get out of this political isolation. Except for a short period after 2013–14, he has remained the BJP’s strongest mover since 1996, a quarter of a century. But it seems that Nitish has played a historical role in the rise of the Sangh-BJP and now the BJP is restless to bypass him and enter the central role in Bihar itself. Observers believe that one of the fervor of Bihar could be that Uttar Pradesh should become the new cemetery of democracy. Another possibility is that Bihar will move on a new path of democratic reform and economic revival.

Left forces can play an important role in this, inside and outside the House. Presently, the presence of CPI-ML is an important factor in the politics of Bihar. It would not be an exaggeration to say that the presence of CPI-ML did not allow the election to become principled, issueless. She continued to raise the flag of the movement against the Nitish-BJP Raj, with her glorious legacy of struggles and politics for the poor. On the question of citizenship law, there was a full-fledged statewide campaign to defend the secular democratic structure of the Constitution, which put Nitish Kumar on the defensive and the proposal of not implementing NRC in Bihar was passed in the Assembly.

Gust of fresh air

The CPI-ML candidates are like a puff of fresh air in a polluted environment, unlike the domineering-mafia candidates of mainstream parties who stand on the strength of the caste-community equation. These candidates of impeccable image coming from the marginalized sections of the society have a struggling identity. Clearly, the involvement of the Left can make the grand alliance more acceptable among the public. The leftist and multi-colored democratic forces can pave the way for the creation of a new democratic Bihar by strongly interfering in elections with an alternative program of radical democratic reform, economic revival and cultural awakening, and in this order can show a new path to the entire country.

(The author is former president of Allahabad University Students’ Union)