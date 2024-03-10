Early voting for presidential elections is underway in the DPR

In the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), early voting began in the Russian presidential elections on March 10, reports TASS with reference to the regional election commission.

Mobile groups of precinct election commissions work from 8:00 to 20:00. From March 10 to 14, voters can vote in local areas, from March 15 to 17 – at stationary polling stations.

There are 626 precinct election commissions in the region, each of which has formed two mobile groups for mobile voting.

Early voting in areas near the line of contact began on February 25.

The Russian presidential elections will be held from March 15 to 17 – for the first time in the country's history they will be held in a three-day format. Online voting will take place in 29 regions of the country. Four candidates registered by the Central Election Commission are vying for the post of head of state: Leonid Slutsky, Nikolai Kharitonov, Vladislav Davankov and Vladimir Putin.