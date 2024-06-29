Mauritanians head to the polls on Saturday to cast their ballots in a presidential election that sees incumbent President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani compete against six candidates in the West African nation.

Ghazouani, 67, has promised to accelerate investments to drive a commodities boom in the country of 5 million people.

His six rivals include Biram Dah Abeid, who came in second in 2019 with more than 18 percent of the vote, lawyer El Aid Mohameden Mbarek, economist Mohamed El Amine El Mortaji El Wafi, and Hamadi Sidi El Mokhtar.

The number of voters registered to vote is about two million people. The main issues for them are combating corruption and providing job opportunities for young people.