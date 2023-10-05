Voters who cast their votes in person at the voting center in the Emirate of Dubai, during the second day of early voting in the 2023 Federal National Council elections, identified four basic characteristics for choosing their candidates in the Council, which are: the realism of the candidates’ electoral programs, their CVs, their academic and practical experiences, and their social presence. Pointing out that the voting procedures were easy and did not take time.

Yesterday, the voting process witnessed the presence of officials and public figures to vote, including the Secretary-General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, Abdullah Al Basti.

The voter, Majid Al-Ghafari, said that the experience of selecting members of the Federal National Council has become more mature and extensive among Emirati society, as the current elections are witnessing interest from everyone of all age groups.

He added that he gave his vote to the candidate based on the issues he raises in his electoral program, which included issues of concern to the people of the Emirates, in addition to the candidate’s social presence and cumulative experience.

Voter Fatima Muhammad said that she cast her vote for the candidate whose electoral program she was convinced of, as she believes that he is the ideal choice who will represent the people of the Emirates in the Federal National Council, pointing out that she preferred coming to the electoral center rather than voting “remotely”, in order to participate in the electoral wedding and contribute to its success. .

Voter Khalifa Mohammed stated that the electoral process procedures at the voting center in the Emirate of Dubai were smooth and well organized.

He explained that he chose the candidate based on his electoral program and the issues he raises that affect the concerns of citizens, pointing out that the fifth experience of the electoral process reflects increased awareness of the importance of the role of the National Council and parliamentary work to serve the nation and the citizen.

On the other hand, the head of the Dubai Committee, Issa Mohammed Al Mutaiwee, stated that the committee has prepared three voting centers across the emirate, for the main polling day tomorrow, Saturday. The centers include devices prepared for casting the electoral vote, in addition to the presence of qualified and trained cadres in each center to assist voters in the procedures. So that they can easily choose their candidates. He pointed out that the early voting center in the Al Multaqa Hall in the Dubai Trade Center includes 33 electronic voting machines, including one designated for people of determination.

He stressed that the electoral process is proceeding easily and regularly, and all services have been provided to make it a success, including ease of procedures and the provision of all logistical services, calling on members of electoral bodies to participate in the voting process and choose those who represent them. He added that the current elections are characterized by hybrid voting through electoral centers, or through “remote” voting, stressing the need for members of electoral bodies to fully adhere to the executive instructions issued by the National Elections Commission.

The total number of members of the Electoral College in the Emirate of Dubai is 73,574 people, of whom women constitute 55%, while the youth group under the age of 40 constitutes 46%, and those between the ages of 40 and 60 years constitute 38%, while the percentage of those who 16% of them are over 60 years old.