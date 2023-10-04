The Ajman Emirate Committee reported that it provided 21 voting machines, including one for people of determination, as part of the facilities it provides to all voters, while it allocated two machines to help voters who have difficulty activating their digital identity to cast their votes, by going to the voter happiness area and giving them a “barcode.” Then go to the machines designated for voting, explaining that these facilities are more concerned with senior citizens than voters.

Yesterday, the committee witnessed a good turnout of voters in the first hours of the start of the voting process, as the committee allocated specific paths that begin with the support team in the voter happiness area, where voters’ identities are verified and those who have a problem with the digital identity are assisted, then they pass in front of the “face print” screens. To verify the identity of the voter.

After that, the voter goes to the voting machines, which the committee has allocated to complete the voting process easily and conveniently via the digital ID, to choose the candidate he wishes to elect.

The committee allocated two teams to receive voters at the entrance to the committee to explain the details of the electoral process and the election mechanism, to ensure that the voter’s vote is valid, as well as to facilitate procedures for voters, where an explanatory video is shown that includes all the steps for casting the electoral vote.

The committee allocated an area for candidates wishing to be present within the committee to follow the progress of the electoral process.

The Chairman of the Ajman Emirate Committee, Rashid Abdul Rahman bin Jubran Al Suwaidi, inspected the progress of the electoral process within the committee with the opening of voting, and directed that all means of support be provided to voters and that procedures be facilitated for them.

Al Suwaidi told Emirates Today: “We began receiving members of the electoral committee wishing to cast their votes, and the turnout was good during the first day from various segments of society. Everything was going smoothly, and we did not encounter any technical problems during the voting process.”

He stressed the ease of the voting process and procedures, as it only takes a few minutes, noting that special paths have been allocated for senior citizens and people of determination.

The Chairman of the Committee called on the members of the Electoral College to participate in this national event and the electoral celebration of the UAE, stressing the importance of increasing participation in voting by citizens.

In turn, voters confirmed to Emirates Al-Youm that the committee provided the means to make the electoral process a success and facilitate all procedures, especially with the allocation of training teams to explain the voting mechanism to voters as soon as they entered the committee, which facilitated the completion of the electoral process as quickly as possible.

They explained that there were main criteria they used to choose their candidates; Most notably, the electoral program and its importance for community service, pointing out that among the important issues they took into consideration were housing, employment, and promoting women’s empowerment.

They stated that the housing file is vital and important to society, and it is necessary to know what are the most prominent and advanced issues that candidates can present to voters, and convey those visions to the responsible authorities. As for the women’s file, female voters stressed the importance of enhancing women’s empowerment, so that the years of work experience required are A few in order to protect her home and family, as well as reducing working hours and early retirement.

The National Elections Commission has identified three types of voting: remote voting, which is a smart system that allows voters to vote in elections using digital applications determined by the National Commission, and the electronic voting system, which is a system that allows voters to vote in elections through electronic voting machines in approved election centers. And finally, the hybrid voting system, which is the hybrid voting system that combines the remote voting system and the electronic voting system in approved election centers.

The committee stated that hybrid voting takes place through remote voting, whether from inside or outside the country, using the “Share for the Emirates” smart application, and the voting link in the National Elections Commission’s smart application and its website. www.uaenec.aeOr through electronic voting in nine electoral centers.

The committee indicated that remote voting will be available 24 hours a day, starting from nine o’clock in the morning yesterday, Wednesday, until eight o’clock in the evening next Saturday, state time, while the time period for early voting in the nine approved election centers will be from nine o’clock in the morning until Six o’clock in the evening every day.

• Providing all means of support to voters and facilitating procedures for them.