Since the last 2th fair (May 8, 2023), voters going to the polls in the 2024 Elections began counting the clock to regularize or issue the first copy of the electoral title.

Registration is closed only in a election year so that the Electoral Court can organize the vote based on the determined number of voters and with a faithful portrait of the electorate able to vote. For this reason, the legislation requires that no voter registration or transfer application be received within 150 days prior to the election date (Article 91 of the Elections Law – Law no. 9,504/1997).

The registration will be closed after May 8, 2024, since the first shift of 2024 will be on October 6 (Article 77 of the federal Constitution).

It should be noted that the same period of 12 months is valid for those who are in an irregular situation for having stopped voting or justifying their absence from the polls in the last three elections and for those who have moved to another city and need to request a transfer of electoral domicile.

OPTIONAL

You can also enlist the 15-year-old voter who will turn 16 by election day, whose vote is optional. The next elections will elect candidates for mayor, deputy mayor and councilor positions.

The first round will take place on October 6, 2024. The second round, where necessary, for choosing mayors in municipalities with more than 200,000 voters, will take place on October 27.

STATUS

To check the status of the electoral title, just fill out the form available on the TSE Portal. To do the electoral enlistment for the first time, just access the TítuloNet system and follow the requested procedures. If there are debts from previous elections, the voter must settle them before making the application.