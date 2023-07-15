Deadline ends May 8; 1st round of elections is scheduled for October 6, 2024

Voters have 10 months to settle disputes with the Electoral Justice or withdraw the title before the 2024 municipal elections. The deadline ends on May 8 of next year.

Registration is closed only in election years so that the Electoral Court can organize the vote based on the determined number of eligible voters. The legislation determines that no application for electoral registration or transfer is received within 150 days prior to the date of the election – the 1st round of the election is scheduled for October 6, 2024.

The same deadline is valid for those who are in an irregular situation for having stopped voting or justifying their absence from the polls in the last 3 elections, as well as for those who have moved to another city and need to request a transfer of electoral domicile.

OPTIONAL VOTE

Only in election years, 15-year-olds who will turn 16 by election day can also apply for voter registration. For voters aged 16 and 17, voting is optional.

DISPUTED POSITIONS

The next elections will be for the choice of candidates and candidates for the positions of mayor, deputy mayor and councilor. The 1st round will be on October 6, 2024. The 2nd round, where necessary, for the choice of mayor in cities with over 200,000 voters, will take place on October 27th.

KNOW HOW TO CHECK YOUR SITUATION

To check the situation of the electoral title, it is necessary to fill out the form available on the TSE website (Superior Electoral Court). If there are debts from previous elections, the voter must settle them. Click here to obtain the guide for the discharge of fines.

To get the 1st title, just access the Electoral Self-Service System – Net Title at the site of the TSE and follow the requested steps.

With information from TSE.