Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/10/2023 – 18:18

The selection of more than 30 thousand guardianship counselors across Brazil ended at 5pm this Sunday (1st). Voters over 16 years of age, with electoral registration in regular status, were able to vote in the Federal Court’s electronic ballot boxes, provided for the first time by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) for an election of representatives of municipal collegiate bodies for a four-year term, which will begin on January 10, 2024.

In the Federal District, 220 councilors and 440 substitutes will be elected, among the 1,268 candidates eligible to be voted. According to the Federal District Justice Department, in 2019, 8% of the population went to the polls to elect counselors capable of defending the fundamental rights of children and adolescents.

Related news:

Since 8 am, citizens went to voting zones to vote in all states and the Federal District. In DF, in the two public schools visited by the Brazil Agencyin Asa Sul, in the central area of ​​Brasília, voters said they were well informed about the functions that should be performed by a councilor.

“A guardianship counselor has to be very aware of the needs of children, of our young people. And that it is not guided by political currents, but what is basic training, because we need that. Not only citizenship, but also knowledge for young people who will be the future of our country. I really believe in the revolutionary power of education”, highlighted education consultant Maridél Noronha.

For cultural producer Maycon Romão de Sá Bezerra, a competent counselor must first know the law, such as the Child and Adolescent Statute of 1990. “To be able to provide the correct guidance in assisting these children and adolescents who are vulnerable. You have to be agile, you have to have knowledge of the law. So, I evaluated a name and I already saw a candidate chosen. Through WhatsApp groups, I received some recommendations,” he said.

Retired Maria da Conceição Carvalho Gonçalves stated that a good counselor needs to welcome children and young people. “I think a counselor has to have a lot of love, especially to welcome the child, the teenager, at all times when they need it.”

Citizenship

Retired economist Eloá França Magalhães says she went out to vote because she considers it her duty as a citizen. “I think it is very important that we vote for the guardianship councilor with great conscience, knowing exactly who we are voting for so that children and adolescents are, in fact, protected. And respecting vulnerabilities.”

Professor Paulo Jadson works in a socio-educational provisional hospitalization unit, in the Federal District, and considers himself a defender of the rights of children and adolescents. “Children have to be at school, with educational activities. Children need to have the opportunity to have a childhood that is not besieged, not stolen, or outsourced. And what we perceive as reality is that childhood has been stolen.”

“I have a vision that the Guardianship Council should not be seen as a single body, but as part of a network, together with the Judiciary, the Public Ministry, police stations, income generation bodies, together with the Secretariat of Social Assistance, with guaranteed benefits. So, that made me leave home, cast my vote today”, reflected professor Paulo Jadson.

Parliamentary advisor and actress Mirtes Escosteguy is outraged by the vulnerabilities seen on the streets of the federal capital and states that they are not restricted to the economically lower social classes. Therefore, the actress believes it is important to vote. “Even in the Plano Piloto, even in middle-class and rich families, there are issues of child violence, harassment, neglect, mistreatment. Because this isn’t just on the outskirts, as people usually think. Therefore, I think it is very important for us to have representative people, people with a project, intelligent people, qualified to take care of and know how to give the correct direction for each case.”

The governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha voted this Sunday morning. “The work of guardianship counselors is a job that we have to dignify, very well done, which protects our children and helps families in addressing various demands”, he declared.

The Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship will take stock of the votes and the turnout rate at the polls on Sunday night. The official results of those elected will be announced by city halls.